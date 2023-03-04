Apple sweet for Patrick Wadge as he lands biggest success of his career

Conditional Patrick Wadge rewarded the faith placed in him to ride at Listed level – but only just.

Wadge, who was unable to use his 7lb claim in the mares' novice hurdle, looked to have the race in safekeeping on the Lucinda Russell-trained Apple Away, only to get the last flight all wrong.

For a moment the 21-year-old seemed certain to unseat but he just about sat tight to gain the biggest victory of his burgeoning career.

"We were a bit wrong at the last but she got away with it. Not many horses would find a leg after that sort of mistake," said the jockey.

"She's a pleasure to ride, she's something else. Her staying capabilities are unbelievable."

Having ridden his first winner only last season, Wadge has added 14 more this campaign and his development has impressed Russell's partner and assistant Peter Scudamore.

"Obviously I have a lot of faith in him and we have a fantastic team of jockeys," the eight-time champion jump jockey said.

On the Old Gold Racing-owned winner, Scudamore added: "I've always felt she was among our better novices and she's done it well. It's nice that she's got a Listed race and she has the stamp of a chaser."

Calico goes in

Calico, who gave leading Arkle contender Jonbon a bit of a fright last month, relished the calmer waters of the 2m½f handicap chase to edge out Pay The Piper by a nose.

Rousted home for the narrow win by Bridget Andrews, Calico had made more of a fight of it than the odds suggested in a match with 1-16 shot Jonbon in the Kingmaker at Warwick.

The Dan Skelton-trained winner led for much of the race here and, despite being headed in the straight, rallied gamely in the closing stages to get back up.

"We came very close up the run-in and I was unable to use my stick as I wanted to. He responded really well just for hands and heels," Andrews said.

Gentle hopes

Owner Sue Howell knows what makes a good horse and her high hopes for Gentle Frank were justified in the novice hurdle.

The Henry Oliver-trained seven-year-old powered to his first win for Howell, who enjoyed big-race success this time last year with Win My Wings.

"We've liked him since the start and he's a horse for the future. He's really for chasing next season," said the owner.

Win My Wings, winner of the Eider and Scottish Grand National last season, was retired to broodmare duties after suffering an injury.

"She's not ours anymore but she's not too far from us and we go in and see her. She's doing very well," said Howell. "We've restocked and are trying to find the next one, so it's just a matter of time and a bit of luck."

Aintree possible

Expensive purchase Willmount won his second bumper at the course and could head to Aintree next.

Trainer Neil Mulholland said: "We'll have a look at Aintree but we'd want a bit of rain and don't have to run again this season."

Read these next:

The Racing Post Cheltenham Festival Guide 2023 is available for £16.99 at . Its 208 pages has profiles of more than 100 main contenders, plus the lowdown on the top trainers, key trends, build-up races to note, Racing Post Ratings and a Q&A with leading bookmakers.