Anmaat has possible Irish Champion Stakes target after returning from long layoff with Rose of Lancaster victory

There are no marks for artistry on the racecourse, this is not women's gymnastics. Having your head in front at the line is all that counts.

So Owen Burrows was delighted to see Anmaat make a triumphant return in the Betfred Rose of Lancaster Stakes, even if that triumph was slightly scrambled.

The Shadwell Estate's six-year-old had no penalty for a Group 1 success in France on his previous appearance in May of last year, and started 8-11 favourite to see off four rivals in a field shorn of Lord North and Bracken's Laugh.

He had to be ridden fairly vigorously by Jim Crowley to get on top inside the final furlong to win by a neck and repeat his 2022 victory, becoming the first dual winner of this Group 3 event.

But his trainer said: "It's pleasing that he's got his head in front. He had to be game, he just got a bit tired, but he was entitled to after 439 days off.

"He needed a run last year to hit peak form, so fingers crossed he comes out of this okay. He's in the Irish Champion Stakes but we'll let the dust settle after this and have a chat with Sheikha Hissa, Richard Hills and Angus Gold, and go from there."

Burrows can be excused his caution, given what happened when Anmaat was primed for a big prize last summer.

The trainer recalled: "The Saturday before the Eclipse last year he did the best bit of work I'd seen him do, and he's not a horse who overdoes it at home, he's quite laid-back about life.

"Then, the next morning, we found him lame, so it wasn't meant to be. It was a complex foot injury and all the team has done a great job to get him back."

Anmaat was left unchanged at 33-1 for the Irish Champion by Paddy Power after his win.

Old Cock crows

Patience is the key, whether you are a marathon runner plodding through the streets of Paris or a racehorse trainer keen to land a decent prize. Forcing things rarely works.

Ask Ed Bethell, who admitted he got things wrong when he told Callum Rodriguez to ride progressive three-year-old Old Cock from the front at Pontefract last month and saw the hat-trick seeker finish last of nine at 4-5.

PJ McDonald didn't take the lead until approaching the final furlong of the £30,000 mile handicap as his mount responded to a more waiting ride and beat fellow improver Kilt by a length and a quarter.

"Old Cock is a lovely horse and always has been," Bethell said. "It was my fault at Pontefract. I told Callum what to do.

"The horse needs to get himself into a rhythm and get himself going, then he'll come home strong. We tried to take the bull by the horns as we were drawn one and it didn't work, but he did today what we thought he could.

"The first two home were the right two and he's a big, raw horse who could be even better next year."

Six of Bethell's previous nine runners had finished second, and the trainer said: "It's nice to get a one by our name again as the horses have been running really well."

Choisya is right back to her best following a three-month break to land the Listed Dick Hern Stakes Credit: John Grossick

Harry delivers

Choisya was having her first run in three months and started at 14-1 in the Listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Dick Hern Stakes, but that is not to say her victory was a surprise.

After bringing the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained filly from off the pace to score by a length and a half, jockey Harry Davies said: "She did a lovely piece of work the other day and she's brought that here. She went through the gears really well and travelled great.

"The good gallop in the early part of the race definitely helped her out, she relaxed well and I was delighted with her performance."

Philip Robinson, racing manager to owner Mohammed Al Nabouda, was impressed with the four-year-old's fifth career success, and said: "I loved the way she just cut through them. There's a bit more to come yet."

