- More
An alarm bell rang loud for British racing on a York day that began with sobering news
This was a day that should have made British racing gulp.
What we got on the second act of this Ebor festival was more of the same. Coolmore, Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore, dominant on Wednesday with victory in the card's three Pattern prizes, once again claimed the card's Group 1 showpiece. For them, there was indeed every reason to feel content. For the wider sport, there is an absolute imperative to be concerned.
Yet this is not a lament about the domination of one operation. Nobody is about to suggest a change to the York race schedule and the introduction of a small number of Group events limited to horses trained outside of Ballydoyle. The enormous problem exposed for the umpteenth time on Thursday was not linked to a race already run but one still to come.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inReports
Last updated
- Ryan Moore leads, the rest follow as York's far rail is in danger of becoming fashionable again
- York: 'It's so important to get a winner here' - Karl Burke sets Champions Day target for Thunder Run after winning sponsor's race
- Analysis: imagine how good Content will be when she learns to chill - the Breeders' Cup looks right up her street
- Lingfield: ‘It’s been a good season’ - James Evans highlights target for Dream Composer after American Rose success
- Newton Abbot: trainer Barry Brennan lands first jumps winner of the year in 80-1 shock
- Bet £10 on the racing at York on Friday and get £60 in free bets with William Hill
- Paddy Power betting offer: bet £10 on York Ebor festival and get £30 in racing free bets + a £10 Premier League bet builder
- Get a huge £620 for day two of York Ebor festival 2024 with these bookmaker betting bonuses
- Bag £40 in Sky Bet free horse racing bets for day two of York's Ebor festival
- Betfred York Ebor festival betting offer: get £50 in free bets for day two
- Ryan Moore leads, the rest follow as York's far rail is in danger of becoming fashionable again
- York: 'It's so important to get a winner here' - Karl Burke sets Champions Day target for Thunder Run after winning sponsor's race
- Analysis: imagine how good Content will be when she learns to chill - the Breeders' Cup looks right up her street
- Lingfield: ‘It’s been a good season’ - James Evans highlights target for Dream Composer after American Rose success
- Newton Abbot: trainer Barry Brennan lands first jumps winner of the year in 80-1 shock
- Bet £10 on the racing at York on Friday and get £60 in free bets with William Hill
- Paddy Power betting offer: bet £10 on York Ebor festival and get £30 in racing free bets + a £10 Premier League bet builder
- Get a huge £620 for day two of York Ebor festival 2024 with these bookmaker betting bonuses
- Bag £40 in Sky Bet free horse racing bets for day two of York's Ebor festival
- Betfred York Ebor festival betting offer: get £50 in free bets for day two