An alarm bell rang loud for British racing on a York day that began with sobering news

This was a day that should have made British racing gulp.

What we got on the second act of this Ebor festival was more of the same. Coolmore, Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore, dominant on Wednesday with victory in the card's three Pattern prizes, once again claimed the card's Group 1 showpiece. For them, there was indeed every reason to feel content. For the wider sport, there is an absolute imperative to be concerned.

Yet this is not a lament about the domination of one operation. Nobody is about to suggest a change to the York race schedule and the introduction of a small number of Group events limited to horses trained outside of Ballydoyle. The enormous problem exposed for the umpteenth time on Thursday was not linked to a race already run but one still to come.