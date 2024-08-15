Ameerat Jumaira flies home to defeat two better-fancied stablemates in Red God Handicap

Ameerat Jumaira sprang a bit of a surprise in the €50,000 Red God Handicap at Dundalk given she was more than four times the price of her two stablemates in the race but she showed plenty of resolution to get up by three-quarters of a length under Niall McCullagh.

Michael Halford and Tracey Collins saddled three in the race, including the first two in the market with 11-4 favourite Ridhaz and 3-1 shot Slieve Binnian but they had to settle for fourth and third as the apparent third string powered home to defeat Star Harbour at odds of 18-1, despite hanging markedly to her right in the straight.

After an encouraging reappearance at Roscommon, the four-year-old ran below par over 1m5f at Ballinrobe in June but bounced right back to her best in the 1m2½f contest.

Flynn at the double

Paul Flynn saddled a quick-fire double in the opening two races. The debutante Ms Willpower scored at 12-1 under Dylan Browne McMonagle in the 6f maiden before Little Queenie justified 13-8 favouritism in the handicap over the same distance in the hands of Robert Whearty.

Speaking after Little Queenie's success, Flynn said: "It definitely is [one of my greatest days]. I wasn't too confident about Ms Willpower as I thought she might need the run. Little Queenie could go for a Listed race at Tipperary. I think she'll get black type somewhere."

