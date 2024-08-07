'Absolute legend' Uncle Dick bags seventh Brighton win and set to go again on Thursday

Uncle Dick powered from last to first to become a local hero at Brighton and he is set to do it all again and bid for an eighth course win on Thursday.

Given the lack of options at his favourite track, Eve Johnson Houghton is to look to double up in the 1m4f Challenge Cup in which Uncle Dick will bid to win on the south coast for the fifth time this year.

The six-year-old scored in the Carlsberg-sponsored Brighton Mile at 28-1, scorching home in the closing stages under 7lb claimer Oliver Carmichael to win the highlight on day one of Brighton's popular three-day summer meeting.

Johnson Houghton said: "He's an absolute legend. He's won for all my apprentices either this year or last and just loves it at Brighton, he's just a different horse there.

"He'll have to go again on Thursday. If I don't run him in that there's not another race he can run in at Brighton this year so we might as well give it a go.

"He's such a good horse to have and the Brighton Mile is an amazing race to win. He's usually winning £2,500 races so it's nice to win one worth four times more."

Uncle Dick will step up to 12 furlongs for the first time on Thursday and Johnson Houghton added: "The trip is an unknown but we'll ride him cold. He's very versatile though so we'll see."

Pour La Victoire remains the winningmost horse at Brighton with 11 victories at the track.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.