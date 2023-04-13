'A lot of owners would've given up on her' - delight for John Davies as Ideal Dream causes 50-1 shock

Trainer John Davies believes Ideal Dream is beginning to "trust herself" after overcoming injury with a 50-1 shock win in the opening 1m4½f apprentice handicap.

The five-year-old was making only her fifth career start and her trainer is hoping she can kick on following a one-and-a-quarter length victory over Amourie.

Davies said: “She’s a horse who has had a few injuries in her younger life and I think a lot of owners would’ve given up on her. Her owner [David Robinson] breeds a few himself and he persevered because she’s a mare.

“She suffered a bad ligament injury when she was a two-year-old and she was really minding herself during her runs.

“It’s taken quite a long time for her to trust herself again and although she’s no superstar, she's game and tough.”

The County Durham-based handler has 12 horses in training this season and enjoyed his first winner since May 2021.

Davies said: “When you’re a small yard you need things to go your way because it’s tough. If you can win with anything you’ve got then that’s all you can do.”

In-form rider

Kevin Stott continued his strong form in the saddle as he partnered Naxos to victory in the mile novice.

The rider has now won seven races in the past fortnight as the three-year-old finished three and a half lengths clear of 80-1 shot Sidney’s Son.

Davies delight

A day after landing his biggest career victory aboard Rajinsky in the Further Flight Stakes, Harry Davies was winning again with Joyful Act in the 1m2f fillies' maiden.

