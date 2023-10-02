'A brilliant achievement' - Clive Cox hailed after saddling 1,000th winner

Clive Cox enjoyed his 1,000th winner as a trainer when Sergeant Pep landed the 5½f handicap.

Cox, a former jump jockey, started training in 1999 at Barbury Castle before moving to Lambourn a year later.

From Beechdown Stables, a premises owned by John Francome, the trainer has forged a reputation as a talented and ambitious operator who has enjoyed Group 1 success with world champion Harry Angel and star two-year-old Supremacy among others.

His winners include 972 in Britain on the Flat, 12 over jumps in Britain, two in Ireland and 14 in France.

Ridden by Oliver Timms, Sergeant Pep runs in the colours of Middleham Park Racing and former trainer Martin Bosley, who now works for Cox, said: "I first knew Clive in 1985 or 1986 when we were riding against each other. I wouldn't have had a clue if you'd asked me then if he'd go on to train 1,000 winners – he was too busy beating me!

"I've been back working for him for a year now and he's incredibly driven and brilliant at his job. He's been incredibly successful and this will mean a huge amount. It's massive. All of his Group 1 winners were special, but to train 1,000 winners is a brilliant achievement."

Bosley, who lured Timms back from a building site to work for Cox too, added: "Clive has done this from nothing. From grassroots, he's built and built and success has led to more success. There's no silver spoon in Clive's mouth and, through good training and management, he's got more horses and then better horses.

"I suppose I could see a trainer in him all those years ago because he was always a brilliant horseman."

Read this next:

'She gave us some amazing days and we'll never forget her' - record-setting Marsha dies aged ten

'Who could imagine this was going to happen?' - Marco Botti among trainers 'left in the lurch' by Newmarket manure crisis

'His brilliance was seen to full effect on the drying ground' - expert analysis after Ace Impact's stunning Arc win

Subscribe to Racing Post Members' Club Ultimate Monthly and get 50% off your first three months!

Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code WELCOME2023. First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter. To cancel please contact us at least seven days before subscription is due to renew.