746-day absence no problem for unbeaten Doddiethegreat as charity star impresses on return at Ascot

Connections of Doddiethegreat are hoping to make up for lost time after he was brought back from the brink to win on his first start in two years.

The seven-year-old landed the 1m7½f introductory hurdle from 40-1 shot Junkanoo on his first start since suffering a serious tendon injury when winning by 22 lengths on his hurdles debut at Kempton in November 2021, 746 days ago. That stretched his unbeaten record to four following two bumper wins.

He runs in the Honeysuckle colours of breeder Kenny Alexander, who has pledged to donate all prize-money won to the foundation of the horse's namesake Doddie Weir, the former Scottish rugby international who died aged 52 last November after suffering with motor neurone disease.

"It was a horrible injury at Kempton when he won his only hurdle race," said trainer Nicky Henderson. "He severed a tendon. This race has been on the horizon since the spring because of the conditions. It's satisfying for everyone and he runs for the Doddie Weir foundation, which is terrific.

"Kenny 'Honeysuckle' Alexander is a great character and I can tell you where he's being aimed because I got a text from him last night. We're preparing him for the Scottish Champion Hurdle."

Off the mark

Beat The Bat was made to work hard for his breakthrough success before narrowly denying Welcom To Cartries in the 2m3½f maiden hurdle.

The three-year-old was second on his first start this season and looked as though he could miss out again but stayed on gamely to win by a head.

"I was unusually calm after the last," said trainer Harry Fry. "They were two lovely horses pulling a long way clear. He'll have learnt a lot today.

"I love the way he came alive turning in and then really knuckled down to beat another nice prospect. It will be interesting to see where we go next."

