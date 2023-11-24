'He's been overlooked in the betting' - why this horse can win the Betfair Chase plus tips for Saturday's other big races

The Betfair Chase (3.00 Haydock) is the main event on Saturday as Bravemansgame, bidding to bounce back from defeat in the Charlie Hall, takes on last year's winner Protektorat in the first Grade 1 of the British jumps season.

Is it a two-horse race or can Royale Pagaille and Corach Rambler make their presence felt? Our top tipsters from the Racing Post Weekender have their say below, and give their best bets for some of Saturday's other big races . . .

Forecast odds: 4-5

By James Hill

Protektorat had a hard race in the Gold Cup when last seen. His yard’s not in the best of form either and, with the weather set fair, I would expect Bravemansgame to go off the clear favourite.

He’s 6lb clear of his main rival on official ratings, will have come on for his second in the Charlie Hall last time and has also won at this meeting before. I’ll select Royale Pagaille to win the battle for third spot as I don’t think this is really Corach Rambler’s time of year.

By Stuart Redding

Bravemansgame can prove his recent Wetherby second was nothing more than a temporary setback by adding another Grade 1 to his already impressive record.

The eight-year-old lost little in defeat last month, going down by less than two lengths against Gentlemansgame who was carrying 6lb less and had the benefit of a recent run.

Protektorat would be a huge threat if back to the level he produced when winning this 12 months ago but two subsequent efforts weren’t quite as good.

Bravemansgame 15:00 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Daryl Jacob Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Forecast odds: 7-1

By Robbie Wilders

I don’t like playing at short prices and would sooner back Royale Pagaille at the current odds. The nine-year-old has surely been overlooked in the betting given his outstanding record at the course when the mud flies.

A remote second in the 2021 Betfair Chase behind A Plus Tard first time out when the ground was on the fast side, Royale Pagaille’s three trips to Haydock on soft or heavy going have yielded a runaway novice chase success and two triumphs in the Peter Marsh off top weight, one off a mark of 156 and one off 163.

Racing Post Ratings of 171 in each put him in touching distance of Bravemansgame and Protektorat, and Venetia Williams’ horses are absolutely flying.

By Sam Hardy

I am going to take on the market principals in this race with Royale Pagaille. Bravemansgame's run last time out when runner-up was far from ideal, while Protektorat beat very little in last season’s race.

Royale Pagaille runs his best races at Haydock with three of his four chase wins coming here including two course-and-distance wins when landing back-to-back Peter Marsh Chases off top weight.

Royale Pagaille 15:00 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Venetia Williams

Forecast odds: 9-4

By James Burn

Protektorat can star for Dan and Harry Skelton 12 months after his breakout victory. He was sensational last year and relished the testing conditions, which gives him the advantage over Bravemansgame, who might prefer a sounder surface.

Protektorat goes well fresh and has been well beaten in two Cheltenham Gold Cups, so, if he is going to win a big one, this could be it. With that in mind, expect connections to have him primed to perfection.

Protektorat 15:00 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

What about the rest of Saturday's cards at Ascot and Haydock?

1.50 Haydock: Betfair Exchange Graduation Chase, 2m5½f

By James Burn

Willie Mullins and Haydock do not exactly go together like bread and butter, but Gaillard Du Mesnil has a cracking chance. A smashing third in April’s Grand National, he won the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham last season, but is not just a slow boat and has a touch of class, which he showed when second to Bob Olinger in the 2021 Ballymore.

Gaillard Du Mesnil 13:50 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Mr P W Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

2.05 Ascot: Coral Hurdle, 2m3½f

By James Hill

Goshen came out on top when he and Theatre Glory met at Sandown last April, but that was over 2m5½f, and I’m not sure the result would have been the same if the race had been over two furlongs shorter, as is the case here. Gary Moore’s seven-year-old is a crowd favourite, but he didn’t run any sort of race in the Cesarewitch last month and Theatre Glory has a good record fresh.

Theatre Glory 14:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

2.20 Haydock: Betfair "Serial Winners" Stayers' Handicap Hurdle, 3m½f

By Sam Hardy

Nicky Henderson’s Bold Endeavour has to give weight away all round but should have the class to beat this field if carrying on the improvement he has made since switching back to hurdles last season. The Henderson team are in flying form and enjoyed a few big-race winners at Cheltenham last weekend. A big run can be expected from another stable star.

Bold Endeavour 14:20 Haydock View Racecard Jky: James Bowen Tnr: Nicky Henderson

3.15 Ascot: Jim Barry Hurst Park Handicap Chase, 2m1f

By Stuart Redding

Boothill made it 3-3 in handicap chases with a convincing win over course and distance three weeks ago and has every chance of adding another one. That was a career-best as he eased clear when Jonathan Burke asked.

Boothill 15:15 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry

