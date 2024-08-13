47 per cent strike-rate! Sir Mark Prescott's remarkable form rolls on with Almudena in Colwick Cup

Sir Mark Prescott's terrific form showed no signs of stopping when Almudena enhanced his remarkable strike-rate with success in the 2m Colwick Cup handicap.

The Kirsten Rausing-owned three-year-old was a narrow winner at Sandown on her previous start, but scored authoritatively this time when striking by two lengths under Luke Morris.

Her victory took the multiple Group 1-winning trainer's strike-rate in the last fortnight to 47 per cent, with five of his last seven runners all victorious.

The winning rider told Racing TV: "She's turning into quite a young, progressive, staying filly. Since we've started riding her colder she's really found her niche. She's done it better than the bare margin suggested and her family is one that gets better with age.

"She showed a great will to win last time but they went quite steady today, which probably hasn't played to her strengths."

Almudena won off a feather weight of 8st 3lb, but Morris hopes her rise through the ranks will not stop just yet.

He added: "I'm sure Sir Mark and Miss Rausing have a plan for her, but as she's stepped up in trip she's improved. I expect there's plenty more progression to come."

Dorey delight

Stephanie Dorey's sublime season continued with Star Of St James's easy front-running win in the 1m2f handicap for amateur jockeys.

His eight-and-a-half length success took Dorey's strike-rate this season to 43 per cent, while she has a perfect record for winning trainer Ivan Furtado.

Century beckons

Billy Loughnane moved within one of a century of winners this year after Pasha landed the 1m½f fillies' maiden for Paul and Oliver Cole..

