2024 Scottish Grand National result: where your horse finished and who won

Find out where your selections finished in the 2024 Coral Scottish Grand National at Ayr.

2024 Scottish Grand National finishing positions

1 Macdermott 18-1

2 Surrey Quest 20-1

3 Git Maker 8-1

4 Klarc Kent 50-1

5 Ontheropes 66-1

6 Spanish Harlem 12-1

7 Ballygrifincottage 16-1

8 Iron Bridge 20-1

9 Whistleinthedark 40-1

10 Autonomous Cloud 22-1

11 My Silver Lining 14-1

F Inis Oirr 10-1

PU Elvis Mail 28-1

PU Secret Reprieve 66-1

PU Punitive 125-1

PU Broken Halo 40-1

PU Tommie Beau 33-1

PU Anglers Crag 14-1

PU Beauport 28-1

PU Whacker Clan 18-1

PU Mr Incredible 7-1

PU Gold Cup Bailly 66-1

PU Stay Away Fay 18-1

PU Mr Vango 4-1f

PU Egbert 50-1

UR We'llhavewan 25-1

Read more:

Macdermott edges Scottish National thriller to put Willie Mullins in pole position for trainers' title

