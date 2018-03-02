Racing Post photographers capture the wintry scenes across Britain 5:36PM, MAR 2 2018 Display: Winter wonderland: a snowy Cleeve Hill dominates the Cheltenham backdropJonathon Watkins / Photoglow Photography Home straight: the famous Cheltenham hill is covered in snowJonathon Watkins / Photoglow Photography Ready to roll: Grade 2 winner Forest Bihan is taken off the lorry and put through his pacesLouise Pollard Festival fancy: Gold Cup contender Definitly Red is out on the gallops as Cheltenham draws nearLouise Pollard Scenic shot: Richard Fahey’s team work in a snowy North YorkshireLouise Pollard The show must go on: Richard Fahey’s string are out on the gallops nice and earlyLouise Pollard Picture perfect: a blanket of snow covers the Cheltenham courseJonathon Watkins / Photoglow Photography Watch your step: Brian Ellison braves conditions to oversee his string’s workLouise Pollard