News PICTURE GALLERY

Racing Post photographers capture the wintry scenes across Britain

Winter wonderland: a snowy Cleeve Hill dominates the Cheltenham backdrop
Jonathon Watkins / Photoglow Photography
Home straight: the famous Cheltenham hill is covered in snow
Jonathon Watkins / Photoglow Photography
Ready to roll: Grade 2 winner Forest Bihan is taken off the lorry and put through his paces
Louise Pollard
Festival fancy: Gold Cup contender Definitly Red is out on the gallops as Cheltenham draws near
Louise Pollard
Scenic shot: Richard Fahey’s team work in a snowy North Yorkshire
Louise Pollard
The show must go on: Richard Fahey’s string are out on the gallops nice and early
Louise Pollard
Picture perfect: a blanket of snow covers the Cheltenham course
Jonathon Watkins / Photoglow Photography
Watch your step: Brian Ellison braves conditions to oversee his string’s work
Louise Pollard
