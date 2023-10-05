Will the Leger form come to the fore again or can Naqeeb live up to his superstar pedigree?

Turn the clock back 12 months and this race was dominated by two horses who had contested the St Leger. Giavellotto had finished third at Doncaster, three places ahead of El Habeeb, but the form was reversed in this race with El Habeeb coming out best by half a length.

Another couple of St Leger also-rans line up this year in Chesspiece and Middle Earth, who finished sixth and seventh respectively at Doncaster.

Chesspiece was two and a quarter lengths ahead of Middle Earth and both were more than 13 lengths behind winner Continuous. Last year El Habeeb had a length and three-quarters to find with Giavellotto and did it, so Middle Earth has a similar challenge.

Both of the Leger runners have something to find on Racing Post Ratings with Naqeeb, who has some superstars in his pedigree. He's a half-brother to the outstanding Baaeed and King George winner Hukum.

Naqeeb had Denmark, who was next behind Chesspiece and Middle Earth in the St Leger, well held in third when he won a handicap at Haydock last time and is rapidly progressive.

Lmay and Climate Friendly are the two fillies in the line-up and Lmay improved for a step up to staying trips when third in the Park Hill at Doncaster last time. She's out of a half-sister to the St Leger winner Logician and is therefore bred to continue to progress at this distance.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

Going update

The ground was good, good to soft in places on the round course on Thursday.

Clerk of the course Chris Stickels said: "We haven't had any rain since Monday and we're forecast a dry two days, so there could be a little quickening of the ground during the meeting."

Assessing the weather in the build-up to Champions Day, he said: "It looks settled for the next few days but rain is forecast for the end of next week."

Chesspiece (near side): "This looks a suitable target to get him back on track" Credit: Edward Whitaker

What they say

Ed Crisford, joint-trainer of Chesspiece

He seems in good form after the St Leger and this looks a suitable target to get him back on track. He was a bit below par in the Leger but really progressive before that. He's going to be a good stayer. The ground is drying out a bit but it should be okay.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Middle Earth and Lmay

Middle Earth has progressed well through the year and won the Melrose before the St Leger. After supplementing him for that, it was frustrating that there was a significant amount of unforecast rain at Doncaster and he didn't enjoy the going. He's come out of the race well and this is the right spot for him. Lmay ran a great race to be third in the Park Hill last time and is taking on the colts for the first time.

William Haggas, trainer of Naqeeb

He's improving. He's been better the last twice but that was in a novice and a handicap and this is a step up in class again. It'll be interesting to see if he can turn the tables with Middle Earth, who beat him a nose at Newmarket. We'll see if he can progress again and we hope he could be a nice horse for next year.

Jane Chapple-Hyam, trainer of Climate Friendly

I'm very much looking forward to it. She ran a great race at York and I feel the step up in trip will suit her.

Reporting by David Carr

