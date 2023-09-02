Will Fantastic Moon become the latest star to roll off the German production line in Grosser Preis von Baden?

Germany's leading all-aged races have returned to fashion with a bang in recent years thanks to the exploits of Ghaiyyath, Alpinista and local hero Torquator Tasso, with the Grosser Preis von Baden (2.20 ) now clearly re-established as a major prize in its own right, as well as a potential signpost to the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe next month.

Among the seven horses chasing a revamped €400,000 in prize-money are Deutsches Derby one-two Fantastic Moon and Mr Hollywood , as well as 2021 Classic hero Sisfahan and the classy French-trained Zagrey , who was last seen chasing home Westover in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud in July.

Fantastic Moon represents last season's winning jockey-trainer partnership, Rene Piechulek and Sarah Steinberg, and carries the colours of a rising syndicate force in Liberty Racing.

Having passed most of the field to land the Derby, Fantastic Moon then ran with credit when second to Nations Pride on his first try against older horses in the Grosser Dallmayr-Preis over ten furlongs.

"He ran well last time in Munich but he didn’t have perfect conditions as he needs good ground to perform at 100 per cent," said Lars Baumgartner, the principal of Liberty Racing. "It was soft in Munich and the pace was a little bit too slow. James Doyle did a good job on Nations Pride from the front.

"We'll see how good he is over 2,400 metres against older horses; against a very good French horse and the German Group 1 horses."

Fantastic Moon looks likely to get his preferred conditions here, though any sign of a wet autumn in Paris would make a bid for the Arc unlikely.

"Tomorrow is very important for us in terms of seeing how good he is and whether we try an international campaign with him," said Baumgartner. "Nothing is certain at the moment and we might wait for next year."

Zagrey and Christophe Soumillon bid for Group 1 success in the Grosser Preis von Baden

Zagrey sprang to international prominence when splitting Westover and Mostahdaf in the race for the places behind Equinox in the Dubai Sheema Classic, before confirming his rightful place at the top table when second at Saint-Cloud.

Trainer Yann Barberot has travelled to Germany despite the yard having important runners at Longchamp on Sunday, including cracking two-year-old Beauvatier.

"Baden-Baden has long been his objective and everything has gone well with his preparation," said Barberot. "He’s in great physical shape and the right form to put up a big performance.

"The three-year-olds obviously get the weight but my horse is battle-hardened and has much more experience for this type of race. But I don’t underestimate taking on the one-two from the [Deutsches] Derby, who I’m certain are very good horses. I hope his experience will play in our favour."

