Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previewstomorrow
15:35 Ayr
premium

Which Scottish Grand National contenders fit the single most important trend?

Dusart (right) was a winner at last year's Scottish Grand National festival
Dusart (right) on his way to beating Sounds Russian in the 3m novice handicap chase on Scottish National day at Ayr last AprilCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
15:35 AyrCoral Scottish Grand National Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) (GBB Race)
Chase Turf, Grade 3 Handicap
Going:Good To Soft
Runners:23
Class:1
Distance:4m
ITV

When Noble Yeats won last year's Grand National as a novice over fences, there was an understandable rush to praise his trainer Emmet Mullins. In hindsight a better reaction would have been to ask why it had taken so long. All the other spring marathons, the Scottish Grand National included, have long since been dominated by unexposed chasers.

The choice of 'unexposed' over 'novice' is deliberate. It is likely the betting public makes too much of the bare fact of whether or not a horse is a novice chaser. The overwhelming majority of the time, the pertinent point about novice chasers in open handicaps is that they are unexposed. Their status is only a line in the sand.

On that subject, it speaks to the strength of the angle that the Scottish National is still dominated by novices and other unexposed chasers. That is because there is a three-mile novice handicap chase on the same card, which in 2018 received a big injection of prize-money. Two horses were scratched from the Scottish Grand National at the declarations stage to run in that race instead, and others among the nine declared for the novice race might have rolled the big dice if the softer option did not exist.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Keith MelroseBetting editor
Published on 21 April 2023Last updated 18:00, 21 April 2023
icon
15:35 AyrCoral Scottish Grand National Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) (GBB Race)
Chase Turf, Grade 3 Handicap
Going:Good To Soft
Runners:23
Class:1
Distance:4m
ITV
more inPreviews
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inPreviews