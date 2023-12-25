'Where is the fanfare?' - Keith Melrose considers a King George like no other
We have called much lesser King Georges a race for the ages, you know. This six-runner field has brought together the two highest-rated chasers in Britain, and the second highest-rated in Ireland. That is on official ratings. Racing Post Ratings are not presented in quite the same way, but they agree on the principle that Allaho, Bravemansgame and Shishkin are three of the five most capable chasers in training. So where is the fanfare?
We know the answer, of course. Allaho and Shishkin will qualify for veterans' races as of next week. Bravemansgame is the junior, but by March will still be older than ten of the last 11 Gold Cup winners. Horses at that stage of their careers will likely come with baggage, as all three do.
Shishkin in particular comes with more than you could fit on the average airport trolley. Long-established physical issues and barely-beneath-the-surface quirks have been overshadowed by his refusal to race at Ascot less than five weeks ago.
Published on 25 December 2023inPreviews
Last updated 18:24, 25 December 2023
