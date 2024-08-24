'We're hopeful of a very good run' - who strongly fancies their chances in the £75,000 ITV feature?

There are a couple of impressive winners from Glorious Goodwood looking to back up over course and distance in Witness Stand and Blue Prince.

Witness Stand has to shoulder an 8lb rise for his impressive win on the final day of the meeting, when he defied market expectations at 40-1 to come home three lengths clear of Piz Nair.

On his previous visit to the downs he was sixth behind Haatem in the Vintage Stakes, while Tom Clover has few worries about the likely softer underfoot conditions for the Bronte Collections's three-year-old son of Expert Eye.

"He’s trained nicely at home and the cheekpieces seemed to have helped him last time," said Clover. "I feel he’s ground versatile and they’re having ample rain.

"We’ve got a slightly difficult draw but they usually come stands’ side when the ground eases, so hopefully it negates that. He seems in good form and I’m looking forward to running him."

Blue Prince: bids to follow up his Glorious Goodwood win Credit: GROSSICK RACING

Although the official winning distance was not quite as decisive, there was plenty to like about the way Blue Prince beat his rivals on day one of the meeting, travelling powerfully in midfield before angling out under David Probert to take command in ready style.

Blue Prince was left waiting on a gap before running on to be third to the reopposing Qirat when they met here in May and is 1lb better off for the rematch, so there shouldn't be much between the pair

David Evans said of Blue Prince: "He’s well in himself, he goes on soft and acts on the track, so we're hopeful of a very good run."

The lightly raced Qirat has since run well in a pair of hot handicaps when upped to a mile, finishing sixth in the Britannia at Royal Ascot, then one place better at the Newmarket July meeting.

Rebel Territory makes his first start since winning the fiercely competitive Victoria Cup in May 2023, while another to have performed well over the Ascot straight track is Metal Merchant, who ran on to be fourth in the International Stakes on King George day, a first start at below a mile since his juvenile days.

Metal Merchant won the Spring Mile at Newbury in April Credit: Alan Crowhurst

"He ran very well last time [when dropped back in trip] and I think he’s probably a seven-and-a-half-furlong horse," said Jack Channon. "The ground is going to be pretty soft and we know he handles that. Whether he handles it heavy if it goes that way, I don’t know.

"It should make it into a bit more of a stamina test, which should suit him. He’s in great form and we’re looking forward to running him."

Darkness has been in fine form all summer, finishing fourth twice when upped to a mile, including here in the Golden Mile, while his fifth in the Bunbury Cup reads well in the context of this race.

His David O'Meara-trained stablemate Rhoscolyn ran much better in the Golden Mile than last of 16 would suggest, as he was on the verge of delivering his challenge between horses when the door shut and, after receiving a further bump, was eased down.

