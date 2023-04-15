'We're happy with everything he has done' - former Classic contenders make their return in the Alleged Stakes

An intriguing Alleged Stakes takes place today at the Curragh where some Classic contenders from last season make their return. Point Lonsdale is Aidan O'Brien’s sole representative as he bids to win this contest for the fourth time in six years, having won it with Broome, Capri and Magical in the past decade.

The son of Australia was a smart two-year-old and failed to win only once in five starts when Native Trail defeated him in the Group 1 National Stakes at this track. Following his productive juvenile season he went off a well-fancied 11-2 chance for the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket but finished tenth after being squeezed out of it when weakening.

He tackles a mile and a quarter for the first time but is bred to relish it as he's a brother to Broome who claimed the Dubai Gold Cup over two miles last month as well as this race in 2021.

Piz Badile returns for Donnacha O'Brien and his standout piece of form came in the Irish Derby last season when runner-up to Westover. He’s a high-class horse and should cope with the step back in trip, however he has never raced on ground worse than yielding.

Visualisation: the Listed winner will enjoy softer conditions at the Curragh Credit: Caroline Norris

Visualisation put in a smart performance when winning the Listed Devoy Stakes at Naas last time out and the softer the ground the better his chance, while Self Belief travelled well on his seasonal debut in the same contest and could come forward significantly for Willie McCreery. He should improve in a first-time hood and his hold-up style of racing will suit this track.

Last year's winner Layfayette seems to really enjoy the Curragh and is a consistent performer for Noel Meade but will need to shoulder a 5lb penalty. Similarly Fastnet Crown seems to save his best for this track, having won twice here, and has been kept fit throughout the winter at Dundalk and Meydan.

What they say

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Point Lonsdale

He hasn't run in a long time but we're happy with everything he has done. He was away for a racecourse gallop recently and everything went well, so we're hoping he can run a nice race. He should come on plenty for the run. We always thought he would appreciate going further but he never got a chance to go out in trip, so we're looking forward to it.

Donnacha O'Brien, trainer of Piz Badile

He's in good form and just ready to start for the year. We think he'll improve plenty for it and we're hoping the ground dries out as much as possible.

Michael O'Callaghan, trainer of Fastnet Crown

He's in good form since the Lincoln and the step up to a mile and a quarter in a small field should suit him. He enjoys the Curragh and he ran very well over a mile and half at Meydan last month but I think this smaller field will be more to his liking and I'd be hopeful he can outrun his odds.

