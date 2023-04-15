Can Power Under Me give Ger Lyons another Gladness Stakes?

Mea Domina seeks to land Group 3 honours on just her second start for trainer Paddy Twomey after she made a fine Irish debut last week when third in a strong running of the Listed Heritage Stakes at Leopardstown.

The four-year-old coped with heavy ground well that day and finished three and a quarter lengths behind Homeless Songs and Buckaroo, which was an admirable effort given how classy those two are. Although this is technically a step up in grade to a Group 3, the race doesn’t seem to contain rivals of that calibre.

She drops in trip and reopposes Power Under Me, trained by Ger Lyons, who would definitely have a chance judged on his penultimate success in Listed company at Leopardstown.

Lyons won this race last season with Markaz Paname and looks to have a strong contender in Power Under Me, who is 2lb better off with Mea Domina from the last time when only a length and a quarter separated them, and he will not be inconvenienced by soft ground.

Joseph O’Brien has elected to drop Hannibal Barca back to seven furlongs having been predominantly campaigned over a mile and a half last season. It will be interesting to see how he fares, given his touch of class.

As a two-year-old, he finished fourth in the Group 1 Futurity Stakes and was deemed good enough to line up in last season’s Irish Derby. O’Brien also saddles new recruit Goldana, who is a Listed winner in Germany.

David Geary’s Nightcliff ran an encouraging race when staying on to take fifth in the 1,000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown and she looks to have a cracking chance with the ground likely to suit. She could be the value play.

What they say

Johnny Murtagh, trainer of Carrytheone

He ran well in the Lincoln off a big weight and came out of the race well. It was always the plan to come here. He has a few pounds to make up on the ratings but we're hoping he can be competitive. He runs a lot at the Curragh as the races there suit him and he tends to run well there.

David Geary, trainer of Nightcliff

We were very happy with her at Leopardstown and hopefully she can step forward for the run. The ground shouldn’t be an inconvenience to her as she has shown she handles testing ground. It’s a tall order against these older horses but she is getting a bit of weight. There’s plenty of horses here rated in the 100s so it’s not going to be easy for her but she’s ready and in good form. She likes the Curragh and hopefully has a bit of a fitness edge on a couple here.

Michael Halford, joint trainer with Tracey Collins of Cosmic Vega

He's in good form and came out of the Lincoln well. He handles testing ground and if placed we'd be delighted. He drops back in trip, but has plenty of pace and the stiff seven furlongs at the Curragh will take a bit of getting.

