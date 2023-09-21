'It's his favourite place' - Chelmsford specialist goes on another 424-mile round tip in bid for fifth course win

Ruth Carr is hoping the long trip to Chelmsford pays off again for track specialist Monaadhil , who bids to record a fifth course-and-distance success in this evening's 7f handicap (6.30 ).

The North Yorkshire-based trainer sends her nine-year-old on a 424-mile round trip once again as he aims to follow up on his win at the track seven days ago.

As well as winning four of his 15 starts at Chelmsford, Monaadhil has finished in the runner-up spot on four occasions and third in three appearances.

Carr said: "He likes it there for whatever reason and it’s his favourite place. We have to go there quite a bit, even though it’s a bit of a trek from Yorkshire. There’s no point going on your doorstep if it’s not a winning opportunity.

"He’s in good form and he came out of last week well. He won the race quite impressively, and when they go quite quick and set it up for him in that type of grade then he can look quite good, so hopefully he can do the same under a 4lb penalty."

Carr has registered four winners from 21 runners in the past fortnight, operating at a 19 per cent strike-rate, and has been pleased with how the yard has been performing.

She added: "Not particularly this week, but the ten days previously we’ve had a good few winners and we’re having the best season we’ve had for a while so it’s all good."

Record in C&D Class 6 affairs stands at 21331132521, comfortably obliging last Thursday in the latest instance; big chance under 4lb penalty.

