'We couldn't have asked for a better prep' - Corbetts Cross takes on Flooring Porter in Grade 1 novice chase

The Neville Hotels Novice Chase provides something of a novelty for an Irish Grade 1 these days in that it involves only a single representative for both Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott.

Their runners both face a renewal of rivalry with a respected opponent. In a curious synchronicity, there is unlikely to be major public confidence in their ability to confirm previous form.

The Mullins runner Grangeclare West , who ultimately failed to deliver on high expectations during last season's novice hurdling campaign, made an effective transition to chasing at Naas, dominating from start to finish and never threatened by the favourite Corbetts Cross , making his first appearance since his dramatic exit at the final flight in last season's Albert Bartlett.

Gordon Elliott's Favori De Champdou took several notable scalps when winning a Grade 2 novice chase at Punchestown last month, none bigger than that of Flooring Porter , the dual Stayers' Hurdle who had successfully negotiated his first test over fences at Cheltenham in October. Gavin Cromwell's runner gave his jockey Keith Donoghue an unenviable task, jumping to the left at several fences and hanging badly left as the race started to uphold from three out.

Back left-handed at the venue where he won the Christmas Hurdle three seasons ago, Flooring Porter must be considered to have a decent chance of turning the tables on Favori De Champdou.

As for Grangeclare West, he will have his work cut out to cope with Corbetts Cross now the Emmet Mullins-trained gelding has had another run. The flaws in his jumping at Naas have been effectively ironed out to judge from a more polished display when beating Three Card Brag at Fairyhouse.

Although good enough to win a Grade 2 novice hurdle at two miles last season, he has always looked like a staying chaser in the making and will relish this test of stamina. He can take the measure of his five older rivals.

Race analysis by Alan Sweetman

'Conditions will hold no fears' for Corbetts Cross

Corbetts Cross attempts to land his first victory at Grade 1 level when he takes on five rivals in this intriguing clash.

The six-year-old finished third behind Grangeclare West, who reopposes, on his chase debut at Naas but came forward significantly from that effort when taking a strong beginners' chase at Fairyhouse earlier this month, scoring a shade cosily despite the winning margin being three-quarters of a length.

That was over 2m5½f and he tackles an extra three furlongs here, but he has proven admirably versatile as to distance, defeating Found A Fifty in a Grade 2 over two miles at Naas last season after bolting up over three miles in a handicap at Fairyhouse.

It will be interesting to see how he copes with this distance against some prolific rivals, most notably dual Stayers Hurdle winner Flooring Porter.

Emmet Mullins, said: "Everything has gone smoothly since Fairyhouse and we couldn't have asked for a better prep. He's stepping up in trip here, so it should be a bit more informative. He won his maiden hurdle last Christmas on heavy ground, so I don't think conditions will hold any fears."

What they say

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Flooring Porter

He's in good form and going back left-handed will be a help to him. The ground is going to be hard work but it's going to be like that for them all. He hasn't run on this type of ground over fences but should be okay, hopefully.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Favori De Champdou

He's taken really well to fences and I have to admit I was very impressed with him at Punchestown. It looked quite a hot novice chase beforehand and he won it by a long way. This is another step up, but he looks to have everything going for him and we hope he can run well.

Willie Mullins, trainer of Grangeclare West

I had planned on bringing him to Kempton but when I saw Il Est Francais entered I didn’t think there was much point. He gallops and he jumps. He’s not run over three miles since his point-to-point but I do think this trip will suit him. He’s a fine strong horse and will handle these conditions.

Reporting by Conor Fennelly

