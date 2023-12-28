'She was brilliant last time' - who looks in pole position for competitive Grade 3 mares' hurdle?

Willie Mullins fields a four-strong squad in his bid to win this Grade 3 mares' hurdle for the seventh time in eight runnings.

He is almost matched on this occasion by Henry de Bromhead, who has three runners including 2021 Cheltenham Festival winner Telmesomethinggirl . She is back over hurdles for the first time since falling in the Grade 1 mares' race at the Punchestown festival in April 2022.

In theory, Rachael Blackmore's mount comes out best at the weights, but it's a long time since her mark has been tested and she's the only one of the ten runners who lacks a recent run. Her two stablemates have solid recent form. French import Hispanic Moon was a 20-1 winner on her Irish debut at Punchestown and has good prospects of confirming form with the Mullins-trained Saylavee .

Magical Zoe was a comfortable winner at Gowran Park in September and gave a spirited display against the high-class Irish Point at Down Royal who advertised the form in emphatic fashion when running away with Grade 1 honours on Thursday.

Risk Belle is arguably the pick of the Mullins runners. Just denied in last season's Fred Winter, the JP McManus-owned filly is maturing along the right lines judged on an emphatic Fairyhouse display last time.

Jessica Harrington's Jetara has taken a while to deliver on an early promise but has come good lately. In contrast, Anna Bunina has been struggling this season.

In an open contest, Magical Zoe, runner-up to You Wear It Well at Cheltenham in March, looks the part.

Race analysis by Alan Sweetman

What they say

Henry de Bromhead, trainer of Magical Zoe, Hispanic Moon and Telmesomethinggirl

Magical Zoe ran brilliantly at Down Royal. The ground is a slight concern for her combined with the trip but we'll see how it is. Hispanic Moon was brilliant on her first run for us at Punchestown. She's training well and will like the ground. It's Telmesomethinggirl's first run of the year and we're going back over hurdles. She just didn't seem to be getting to the same level over fences.

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Jetara

She did it very well at Punchestown the last day. She's been in good form since and the ground looks like it will be plenty heavy. It was heavy ground at Punchestown and she handled it very well so we'll see what happens.

Willie Mullins, trainer of Risk Belle, Saylavee, Space Tourist and Pink In The Park

Even though Risk Belle was beaten over two miles and three furlongs in the spring, I think she might have been a bit flat. She's in nice form at home and I think she'll handle the wet conditions. I think the extra two furlongs will suit Saylavee and she's matured nicely this season. I'd give her a chance and hopefully finish in the top four at least. Space Tourist is more of a summer mare but she came out and won on heavy ground last time at Limerick. I just wonder whether the real winter conditions could be a negative. Pink In The Park definitely wants some nicer ground and we'd be delighted if she could get into the frame.

Reporting by Conor Fennelly

Read these next:

'We couldn't have asked for a better prep' - Corbetts Cross takes on Flooring Porter in Grade 1 novice chase

'He should be the one to beat' - State Man v Impaire Et Passe in magic Matheson Hurdle

Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.