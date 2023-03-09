'We could have judged it right this time' - who thinks they have finally found the ideal race?

Sabrina hasn’t always looked a natural jumper, but she put it all together when winning at Wincanton a year ago and has been consistent since.

The Paul Nicholls-trained mare has finished out of the first three only once in her last six outings and the second win of her career is in that sequence. That came when landing an eight-runner mares’ novice at this track in November over the longer distance of 2m7f.

She drops back a furlong and a half in trip, but that shouldn’t be a problem as her Wincanton win came at the distance. She confirmed her liking for this track when chasing home the highly touted Walking On Air in a handicap hurdle a month ago.

Sabrina is climbing up the weights, though, and faces some potential improvers who are going the other way. Among them is the Jonjo O’Neill-trained Judicial Law, who has dropped 2lb from a career-high 123 to 121 and is open to more progress on his second run of the year.

The worry for his supporters is that his first run of the season came 167 days ago and he hasn’t been seen since. Both his wins came after shorter breaks, so he could need the run.

Hititi will be fully fit as he was last seen only 20 days ago when second behind Caspers Court, who runs in the preceding race. How he performs will be a pointer to Hititi’s chance.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Jonjo O’Neill, trainer of Judicial Law

He’s entitled to have come on for his first run back and will enjoy going back up in trip. He would have an each-way chance.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Sabrina

She gets the trip around there nicely and any more rain would be a help. She goes there with a nice chance.

Jane Williams, trainer of Gladiateur Allen

One of these days he’ll win one of these but he’s been a difficult horse to catch right. We tried him at three miles last time when he travelled sweetly but looked like he didn’t stay, so we’re back in trip. This race is one that they’ve added instead of the chases and we could have judged it right this time.

Robert Walford, trainer of Hititi

He’s been a bit disappointing this season but must have some sort of chance in an open race. Hopefully, he will handle some cut in the ground.

Philip Hobbs, trainer of Iberio

He didn’t appear to get home over three miles at Taunton last time, so hopefully this step back in trip will help, as will the rain they’ve had.

Reporting by David Milnes

