Unexposed So Many Roads bids to follow up course-and-distance success

In terms of solid recent form, the lightly raced So Many Roads, who made a winning handicap debut over this course and distance last month, takes the eye.

The Donald Whillans-trained six-year-old stayed on strongly to beat subsequent Musselburgh scorer Euchan Falls nearly two lengths, with a 14-length gap back to the third, Jet Legs, who has twice finished a creditable runner-up since.

A 5lb rise for that success looks eminently workable and, with only 10st 7lb on his back, So Many Roads seems sure to make a bold bid to follow up.

On the back of just five starts under rules, he has infinitely more scope for improvement than fellow last-time-out winner Coral Blue, who has been raised 6lb for a recent Musselburgh win.

Foster’sisland is a more interesting contender. Micky Hammond’s hurdler is unbeaten in two starts at Ayr, and may possess a class advantage over his rivals.

By no means disgraced in the fiercely competitive Lanzarote Hurdle at Kempton last January, Foster’sisland ran a good race on Wetherby ground which was probably too lively for him 12 days ago.

He should find the slower underfoot conditions more to his liking this time, and Joshua Thompson takes off a valuable 10lb.

The still-unexposed Cave Court, who started favourite for a handicap hurdle at Down Royal on Boxing Day and had excuses when well beaten next time out, could prove the pick of the three Irish challengers.

Race analysis by Richard Birch

What they say

Micky Hammond, trainer of Foster’sisland

He likes the track and this is a slight drop in grade for him so we’re positive about his chances. He has top weight but we're claiming 10lb off him with our promising conditional Josh Thompson.

Ben Brookhouse, trainer of Big Bresil

He’s had his issues hence the long absence and we don’t know really what to expect after such a long time off. I expect him to run a race of sorts and hopefully give us some hope going forward.

Jimmy Moffatt, trainer of Moonlight Spirit

The first priority is a clear round as he bled first time out and then fell at the third last time. We then took him out at Newcastle when the ground was too quick so hopefully this surface should suit him and we think he’s a well handicapped horse.

Rose Dobbin, trainer of Okavango Delta

We’re doing something we don’t usually so which is running him here and then again at Doncaster on Saturday to get him qualified for the final of this series. I’d rather the Doncaster race came first as he’s a course and distance winner there, but we still expect him to run well in this.

Mark Walford, trainer of Fenna’s Loss

He didn’t help himself by being a bit keen in behind at Catterick last time so we’ll let him bowl along this time around. He wouldn’t want the ground too soft but they say it’s drying out up there.

Rebecca Menzies, trainer of Socks Off

He won at Sedgefield the time before last but never travelled with the same fluency last time, but a few of our horses weren’t right then. The plan is to run him in this to get him qualified for the final at Kelso which is worth £35,000.

Daragh Bourke, trainer of Coral Blue

He was a big price last time but it was no surprise to us that he won as we hold him in high regard. He settled better that day and has plenty in his favour in this race, after which the plan is to take him to final of this series at Kelso.

Donald Whillans, trainer of So Many Roads

He’s a horse on the upgrade who could run a big race and be placed in this race as it’s a competitive heat. It was his first run in a handicap when he won last time so hopefully still has a bit to play with.

Race reporting by David Milnes

