Trainer with highest strike-rate in Britain in the past fortnight sends one runner to Windsor

Joseph Parr is closing in on a record-breaking season and hopes Park Hill Sally can add to the stable's recent success in the 5f novice (1.55 ) at Windsor.

The Newmarket-based trainer is currently operating at a 42 per cent strike-rate in the past fortnight – the highest figure in Britain at the moment – having sent out five winners from 12 runners.

A double at Wolverhampton on Saturday evening took Parr’s tally to 23 for the year, just two behind his record of 25 in 2021, and he is expecting a strong performance from Park Hill Sally, who finished tenth of 12 on her debut at the track in September.

He said: "The field has been cut up because of the heavy ground, so we’re going to take a punt and if she goes in it then she’ll run well.

"Whatever she does in the race is a bonus as her future may lie in handicaps, but we’ll see how we go. We’ll do our best and hopefully she can handle the ground and put in a decent performance.

"She showed plenty of pace last time and it’s why we’ve dropped her to five furlongs. She’s learned a lot from that run, so I expect this to be an improved performance.

"Whether she’s good enough to beat Roger Teal [Solar Aclaim] or David Evans’ [Mrs Thrump] runners is a question mark."

The trainer is hoping his red-hot form can continue at Windsor – where he has won three times with 25 runners – in the hope of growing his profile and numbers in the yard.

Parr added: "We've got a small yard with about 20 horses, but we had four winners and a second last week.

"I couldn’t get them in any better order and I’m trying to find the right races so we can showcase what we can do as a small yard and hopefully attract some bigger owners and better horses."

From a good sprinting family; green off the bridle and weakened quickly in a 6f fillies' maiden here seven weeks ago (good to firm); yard going well enough but the ground is a query and she's probably one for the longer term.

