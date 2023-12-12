Trainer Chelsea Banham goes in search of five-timer with sole runner at Southwell

Trainer Chelsea Banham sends one runner to Southwell on Tuesday when Bankrupt attempts to record a five-timer on the all-weather in the 6f handicap (6.30 ).

Banham, who is based in Suffolk, is just one victory away from hitting double figures for a fourth consecutive year and has a huge opportunity with Bankrupt, who began his winning streak at Kempton in October.

Since beating Magicinthemaking by a head in that contest two months ago, the four-year-old has risen 16lb in the weights and will now run off a career-high mark of 69 in the 12-runner field.

He has been tasked with coming from the widest draw in stall 12 but is in the form of his life after bringing up the four-timer with a career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings over 5f at Wolverhampton last month.

Bankrupt, who will be partnered by regular rider Joey Haynes, is 13-2 with Sky Bet, with the Richard Fahey-trained Phoenix Beach and Tim Easterby's Snash 5-1 with the same firm.

Owned by Middleham Park, Phoenix Beach won for the second time when beating Bella Kopella by three-quarters of a length at Newcastle last time out. The four-year-old, drawn in stall ten, had a course-and-distance success in August 2022.

Snash, who also scored recently at Newcastle, will bid to put a disappointing run at the same track behind him after he finished last of 11 in a 6f handicap last month.

Last-time-out winner Secret Road and the David Lowe-owned Absolutelyflawless are also prominent in the betting, with the latter having won on her debut at the track in April 2022.

Spotlight comment

Rattled off four 5f/6f wins at three different AW tracks this October/November; latest was his most decisive (5lb higher today) and he could easily add a win at this track to his tally if the widest draw doesn't hinder

Bankrupt 18:30 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Joey Haynes Tnr: Chelsea Banham

Read these next:

Frankie Dettori one of six shortlisted for BBC Sports Personality of the Year award

'He is a Graded horse in a handicap' - our experts provide their tip for the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.