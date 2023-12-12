Trainer Chelsea Banham goes in search of five-timer with sole runner at Southwell
Trainer Chelsea Banham sends one runner to Southwell on Tuesday when Bankrupt attempts to record a five-timer on the all-weather in the 6f handicap (6.30).
Banham, who is based in Suffolk, is just one victory away from hitting double figures for a fourth consecutive year and has a huge opportunity with Bankrupt, who began his winning streak at Kempton in October.
Since beating Magicinthemaking by a head in that contest two months ago, the four-year-old has risen 16lb in the weights and will now run off a career-high mark of 69 in the 12-runner field.
He has been tasked with coming from the widest draw in stall 12 but is in the form of his life after bringing up the four-timer with a career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings over 5f at Wolverhampton last month.
Bankrupt, who will be partnered by regular rider Joey Haynes, is 13-2 with Sky Bet, with the Richard Fahey-trained Phoenix Beach and Tim Easterby's Snash 5-1 with the same firm.
Owned by Middleham Park, Phoenix Beach won for the second time when beating Bella Kopella by three-quarters of a length at Newcastle last time out. The four-year-old, drawn in stall ten, had a course-and-distance success in August 2022.
Snash, who also scored recently at Newcastle, will bid to put a disappointing run at the same track behind him after he finished last of 11 in a 6f handicap last month.
Last-time-out winner Secret Road and the David Lowe-owned Absolutelyflawless are also prominent in the betting, with the latter having won on her debut at the track in April 2022.
Spotlight comment
Rattled off four 5f/6f wins at three different AW tracks this October/November; latest was his most decisive (5lb higher today) and he could easily add a win at this track to his tally if the widest draw doesn't hinder
Read these next:
Frankie Dettori one of six shortlisted for BBC Sports Personality of the Year award
'He is a Graded horse in a handicap' - our experts provide their tip for the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham
Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months
Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 12 December 2023inPreviews
Last updated 13:02, 12 December 2023
- 12.00 Punchestown: Barry Connell's Hgranca De Thaix out to build on promising chasing start in competitive novice contest
- 7.00 Southwell: Can bottomweight Enola Grey deliver a repeat success in feature handicap for Gemma Tutty?
- 2.35 Lingfield: 'This looks the ideal race for him' - can old favourite Moonlighter land an intriguing veterans' chase
- 1.15 Cork: 'I'm sure my horse will turn up' - Paul Townend confident 4lb turnaround will swing Grade 3 his way
- 2.15 Cork: 'There's no point in shying away from one horse' - is there any stopping El Fabiolo in the Hilly Way Chase?
- 12.00 Punchestown: Barry Connell's Hgranca De Thaix out to build on promising chasing start in competitive novice contest
- 7.00 Southwell: Can bottomweight Enola Grey deliver a repeat success in feature handicap for Gemma Tutty?
- 2.35 Lingfield: 'This looks the ideal race for him' - can old favourite Moonlighter land an intriguing veterans' chase
- 1.15 Cork: 'I'm sure my horse will turn up' - Paul Townend confident 4lb turnaround will swing Grade 3 his way
- 2.15 Cork: 'There's no point in shying away from one horse' - is there any stopping El Fabiolo in the Hilly Way Chase?