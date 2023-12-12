Racing fans urged to get behind Frankie Dettori after he is shortlisted for BBC Sports Personality of the Year award

Racing has been urged to get behind Frankie Dettori when he appears on BBC Sports Personality Of The Year next week to "give him a chance of getting on the podium".

The jockey was on a shortlist of six announced on Tuesday for an award he finished third in back in 1996, since when Sir Anthony McCoy has taken the crown and Hollie Doyle took another third three years ago.

Rod Street, chief executive of Great British Racing, said of the nomination: "It's great news for racing and a really positive way to end the year. It's great for racing to be in the mix.

"I remember a time when we thought a jockey would never win it, but that changed when AP did. Hollie has been a fantastic contender and now we have racing's most famous jockey in the shake up. Let's give him every chance."

Outlining plans to support Dettori's second crack at the award, he said: "GBR has already launched a video, we have a story on our website and we're leading the charge on encouraging people to vote for Frankie. Later we'll be sharing imagery that people can use on their own channels.

"We estimate that racing has got a social media reach of something close to 34 million so if the racecourses, racecourse groups, jockeys, trainers and associations all lean in and do their bit there is potentially a lot of coverage they can give to the campaign and give him a chance of getting on the podium.

Sports Personality nominees (clockwise from top left): Mary Earps, Stuart Broad, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Alfie Hewett, Frankie Dettori and Rory McIlroy

"We were anticipating this might happen so we were ready, but it's up to the industry. Frankie's had a high-profile period with his UK retirement then a spell on a well-known ITV programme and we'll try to give him every chance."

Dettori's nomination reflected a memorable campaign which resulted in him reversing his decision to retire in October and instead continue riding in California next year.

He also landed the 2,000 Guineas, the Oaks, the Ascot Gold Cup and the Coronation Cup and bowed out on Champions Day at Ascot with a stunning victory on King Of Steel in the Champion Stakes.

Clare Balding, who will be one of the presenters of the programme next Tuesday, relished Dettori's memorable final season in Britain. Speaking on BBC Breakfast, she said: "Frankie Dettori, having decided to retire completely at the beginning of the year, then started clocking up big-race winners.

"He won the 2,000 Guineas on a horse trained by my brother, called Chaldean, then he won the Oaks, then he won the Champion Stakes on Champions Day, his final ever meeting. He's going over to California to base himself there and keep riding – we'll see him back, I'm sure, at some of the major meetings."

Dettori is quoted at 16-1 by Coral to win the award, with England and Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps the 1-7 favourite.

Coral's David Stevens said: "Frankie is a worthy nominee for this year’s Sports Personality, after a year of high achievement no racing fan will forget, but the odds suggest Mary Earps has one hand on the trophy already."

Votes can be cast by phone or online on the evening of December 19 and the number to call for each contender will be revealed during the programme, which will be broadcast on BBC One.

For further information and full terms and conditions, go to bbc.co.uk/sportspersonality .

Sports Personality of the Year (December 19)

Coral: 1-7 Mary Earps, 10 Stuart Broad, 16 Frankie Dettori, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, 25 Rory McIlroy, 50 Alfie Hewett.

