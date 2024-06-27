Three things to note on Friday: a well-handicapped Willie Mullins runner and Roger Varian seeks more Hoppings Stakes success

Cartmel specialist returns

It has been a slow start to the year for Cartmel specialist Jimmy Moffat but old favourite Jelski may be able to change that for him at their local track. The ten-year-old, twice a winner at Cartmel last summer, never got into the argument on his April reappearance at Perth under a 10lb claimer. He fared much better when third to Mill Green at Cartmel last month in Class 3 company, a level at which he has never scored, and over a marathon trip. The return to 3m1½f in a Class 4 handicap chase (3.05) gives him a chance and he's 1lb below his latest winning mark.

Jelski 15:05 Cartmel View Racecard Jky: Charlotte Jones (3lb) Tnr: James Moffatt

Mullins debutant

As the Irish Derby meeting starts at the Curragh on Friday, Alpha Capture is one of the more interesting horses in a 1m1f handicap (7.50) towards the end of the card. He was a Listed winner as a juvenile, when he was just edged out in the valuable sales race at the St Leger meeting, but proved surprisingly regressive as a three-year-old last season. He moved from William Haggas in January and now makes his first start for Willie Mullins, with Colin Keane booked, on a mark of 72, two stones below his rating a year ago. It could be no surprise if he bounced back, though this distance looks a stretch on pedigree.

Alpha Capture 19:50 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: W P Mullins

Varian's Hoppings hopeful

Meanwhile at Newcastle, they're building up to Saturday's Northumberland Plate. The most valuable race on Friday's card is the Hoppings Stakes (6.00) , a Group 3 for fillies and mares over 1m2f which has been given added significance by the fact that Al Husn won last year's contest. She went on to cause an upset in the Nassau next time, beating Nashwa and Blue Rose Cen to the Group 1 prize at Glorious Goodwood. Roger Varian has a habit of winning the Hoppings with a top-class filly, as Zeyaadah (2021) was then second in the Nassau while Nezwaah (2016) won a Group 1 the following year. Varian has the lightly raced Imperial Quarter in this year's running.

Imperial Quarter 18:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Roger Varian

