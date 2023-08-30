'This could have Listed status' - thrilling encounter in store as classy sprinters clash in Racing League

This handicap field is the finest assembled yet during the Racing League. In Acklam Express , Arecibo and Rohaan we have three horses who have placed at Group 1 level. Further quality is added by Silky Wilkie , who drops in class after contesting the King George Qatar Stakes this month. Throw in serial Listed winner Dakota Gold along with two other 100-plus-rated sprinters and we have a superb affair.

Alligator Alley , another with a Listed strike on his CV, heads the betting and deserves that spot. He runs off a mark of 91 and has finished second of 20, third of 12 and third of eight off marks of 92, 93 and 94 in strong handicaps on his previous three starts.

His standout performance on Racing Post Ratings also came on the all-weather through a smooth defeat of Fine Wine off 9lb higher in January. The concern is that Alligator Alley might not get away with his familiar tardiness from the stalls on his return to the minimum trip.

The handicapper has eased Rohaan to a tempting mark of 104 after his seventh in the Prix Maurice de Gheest. However, 5f is sharp enough for this 6f specialist and next month's Ayr Gold Cup could be his race.

Antiphon and Batal Dubai are appealing. Most of the early speed is concentrated in the middle stalls and bottomweight Antiphon (box five) showed serious gate speed to veer across to the stands’ rail at Windsor three weeks ago from stall 11. He was collared late on and dropping to 5f is expected to suit for trainers Mike Murphy and Michael Keady, who are 3-4 at Newcastle.

The writing was on the wall for Batal Dubai (stall nine) at Ascot last time when drifting from 9-2 to 7-1 on the show. However, this unexposed type scored in the manner of a seriously well-handicapped colt here last month and the return to a synthetic surface should revitalise him.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

David Evans, trainer of Rohaan

Hopefully this will be a confidence boost before the Sprint Cup at Haydock next week. He's dropped to a nice mark and it's a nice straight, stiff track which will suit him well. We could do with an extra furlong but at least he'll be finishing well.

Michael Dods, trainer of Dakota Gold

He pulled a muscle so he's been off for a bit. He'll probably need the run but it is the obvious race to run in. He's getting old and the handicapper doesn't give him much of a chance rated what he is – he could do with a bit of help. He ran well in the Gosforth Park Cup last year but he's a better horse on turf on soft ground.

Stuart Williams, trainer of Dusky Lord

He's got some decent form but it's a strong race. We gave him a good break after last year and he had some time off in the spring so he's taken a bit of time to come to hand. It was a more encouraging run at Sandown the other day and if he builds on it he'll be competitive. This race looks very hot – it could have Listed status.

Harry Charlton, joint-trainer of Batal Dubai

It's a big pot so we thought we'd give it a go. We're over a stiff five furlongs now but if he comes back to the form of his Newcastle run he must go pretty close.

Reporting by James Stevens

