The Weekend Starts Here: Chris Cook's three things to look out for on Friday

You can read Chris Cook's three things to note and much more in our morning email The Front Runner , exclusively for Members' Club Ultimate subscribers .

Subscribers can get more great insight, tips and racing chat from The Front Runner every Monday to Friday. Those who aren't yet signed up for The Front Runner should click here to sign up and start receiving emails immediately!

1 Now is the time to follow Nicky Richards' Dreams

Nicky Richards has been hitting form, his record for the last fortnight standing at five winners from 11 runners after racing at Musselburgh yesterday – and that included a 7-1 shot in a handicap.

So perhaps this is the time to be with his Florida Dreams , his only runner today. Winner of a 20-runner Grade 2 bumper at the Grand National meeting, he was naturally fancied for his hurdling debut at Ayr four weeks ago, but was comfortably held in third.

He probably needed the run and can hopefully settle a bit better in Musselburgh's opening contest (11.55 ).

2 Williams lowers her Knight's sights

Knight Of Allen in Doncaster's juvenile hurdle (2.00 ) is a name that will jump out of the card for some of you. Jane Williams gave her three-year-old an ambitious introduction to the game in a Grade 2 contest at Cheltenham a fortnight ago and was not well rewarded.

At the first obstacle, an ill-disciplined 300-1 shot ditched her jockey and careered off the course, carrying Knight Of Allen with her. It didn't look an especially bad experience, although connections will have been frustrated, but it's interesting that he was tried in such company.

Today's six-runner affair ought to be much more winnable and Williams has had an easy winner and a third from her two three-year-old hurdlers to have raced this week.

3 Cole hoping for Flight Deck take-off

It's an intriguing cast of six for the Coral Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury (3.00 ), half the field being Grade 1 winners while the other half has yet to run at that level.

Flight Deck is the one to cheer for if you like an underdog story. He represents the nine-horse Warwickshire yard of Deborah Cole, having fetched just £5,000 when put up for auction in June.

A handicap hurdle success on Welsh National day was his best effort while racing for Jonjo O'Neill and JP McManus and he ran close to that level when representing Cole for the first time at Cheltenham in October, finishing third of 20.

With prize-money down to sixth, he just has to jump round to give connections some sort of return. If he makes the first four, he'll have already recouped the sum paid for him in summer, which doesn't happen with every nine-year-old sold at auction. "It’s a massive day for us and a dream come true to contest such a big race," Cole said this week.

Meanwhile, Paisley Park runs without Aidan Coleman (injured) for only the second time in five years. He's given trouble at the start before, so we must cross our fingers he won't do a Shishkin.

The Weekend Starts Here:

Nicky Henderson: 12-1 Supreme odds for Jeriko Du Reponet are 'absolutely stark raving ridiculous' before debut run

Marie's Rock out to stamp her authority in Britain's staying division against evergreen Paisley Park

Could there be another Grade 1 star lurking among a quality novice chase field?

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.