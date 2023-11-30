Nicky Henderson: 12-1 Supreme odds for Jeriko Du Reponet are 'absolutely stark raving ridiculous' before debut run

Nicky Henderson described Jeriko Du Reponet’s 12-1 odds for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle as “absolutely stark raving ridiculous” but is hopeful of a good showing from his well-touted recruit in the opening 2m½f maiden hurdle (12.10 ) at Newbury.

The four-year-old was bought privately by JP McManus after an 11-length win in a point-to-point at Kirkistown in March. After the victory, his trainer Colin McKeever said: “He was very impressive and has shown us huge talent all along. He looks a top-class horse.”

Jeriko Du Reponet impressed on a gallops morning at Newbury last week in preparation for this meeting and is a long odds-on favourite to make a successful start for Henderson. He was introduced into the ante-post Supreme betting at 33-1 in August and is now the shortest-priced British-trained contender.

Henderson has landed this Newbury race in six of the last ten years, including with dual Champion Hurdle hero Buveur D’Air in 2015 and four-time top-level scorer Jonbon in 2021.

Nicky Henderson: has a good record in the maiden hurdle run at Newbury on Friday Credit: Edward Whitaker

Asked what he made of the buzz around Jeriko Du Reponet, Henderson said: “I've no idea where it has come from or why. If he is good that will be nice, because I've got ten more the same. He's no better than them and Friday is his first day at school. I think he’ll run well but he’s not a good work horse.”

On his 12-1 odds for the Supreme, he added: “It’s absolutely stark raving ridiculous. He's never run. I don't know where these things start. I suppose it's because I took him to gallop at Newbury, but I only decided the night before to put him on the lorry because I needed a fourth horse.”

Nico de Boinville’s mount faces eight rivals, including the Paul Nicholls-trained Centara , a bumper winner at Taunton in March. The five-year-old was pulled up in the Aintree Grade 2 bumper the following month when a 12-1 shot.

Read these next:

Confirmed runners and riders for the 2023 Coral Gold Cup at Newbury - plus a big-race tip and free bet

Confirmed runners and riders for Friday's Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury - plus officials hopeful meeting will go ahead

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.