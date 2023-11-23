The Weekend Starts Here: Chris Cook's three things to look out for on Friday

You can read Chris Cook's three things to note and much more in our morning email The Front Runner , exclusively for Members' Club Ultimate subscribers .

1. Moffatt out to continue mighty form

James Moffatt sacrificed his recent perfect record on Thursday by running two of his horses against each other. Before that, the Cumbrian trainer had won with all five of his runners over the previous fortnight, none of which started shorter than 2-1. Just one more winner would make this his best month ever. He sends Shantou Sunset to Catterick for the opening handicap hurdle (12.05 ). She went close on her debut for the yard in July before being a bit disappointing when dropped in trip the next time. A return to three miles seems likely to suit and the stable's principal jockey, Charlotte Jones, is aboard for the first time.

Shantou Sunset 12:05 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Charlotte Jones Tnr: James Moffatt

2. Monviel set to boost classy form

Ascot's novice handicap chase (12.50 ) looks hot but Monviel is perhaps fortunate not to have had his rating increased in light of his reappearance, which was also his first start for Harry Derham. He ran JPR One to a couple of lengths at Newton Abbot in October and that winner was on his way to landing a Grade 2 at Cheltenham last weekend before unseating at the last. JPR One is now rated 145, a stone higher than he was that day. Monviel may have been flattered to get quite so close to him but he still looks ahead of his rating and seems a game sort.

Monviel 12:50 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Paul O'Brien Tnr: Harry Derham

3. Shafaaf sets sights on Dubai delight

For those who enjoy a bit of quality winter Flat racing from Dubai, Shafaaf is a fascinating runner in Meydan's Thunder Snow Handicap (5.00 ) this evening. When he was based in France last year, there was often a sense of unexposed ability and he managed to be a beaten favourite three times in a row (twice finishing fast but too late) before landing a Listed race at Bordeaux. Now he has joined Doug Watson and switches to dirt, which on pedigree might actually suit him. This is his first outing for 481 days and perhaps he'll need it but he's worth a look.

Shafaaf 17:00 Meydan View Racecard Jky: Pat Dobbs Tnr: Doug Watson

The Weekend Starts Here:

