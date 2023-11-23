Can Venetia Williams strike again with the Ricci-owned Fire Dancer on his first start after wind surgery?

There isn’t a more in-form trainer in Britain right now than Venetia Williams, and there will be high hopes at her Kings Caple yard the Rich Ricci-owned Fire Dancer can give her yet another winner.

Fire Dancer is only the second horse to represent the Ricci and Williams combination and the other is Royale Pagaille. Fire Dancer evidently has something to live up to because Royale Pagaille started life in Britain off a mark of 137 before progressing to be rated a peak of 166.

However, Ricci doesn’t have many duds and Royale Pagaille’s rise indicates what Fire Dancer might be capable of achieving provided his wind problems have cleared up.

He needed wind surgery before his debut for Williams and that proved successful as he ran out an easy winner at Ludlow in January following an 815-day absence, but he has since twice struggled and was beaten before falling at the last at Ludlow on his last outing in March.

Williams has given Fire Dancer another wind surgery over the summer and fresh is the time to catch him. The stable also has a 25 per cent strike-rate with runners first time after an op.

Flegmatik has also had problems breathing and he returned from his third wind surgery when unseating rider behind the Williams-trained Victtorino at this course last time.

Flegmatik "would definitely have a chance" says trainer Dan Skelton Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

He was keeping on nicely when being hampered and losing his jockey at the last and looks like an ideal candidate to improve for that run. If there is to be a surprise, he could spring it.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

Going update

The ground was described officially as good to soft, good in places on Thursday and no significant rainfall was forecast.

What they say

Harry Derham, trainer of Fidelio Vallis

He has a lot of weight but Alice Stevens takes off a handy 5lb. The drying ground will suit him, we think and hope he'll stay – and if he does, he's the classiest horse in the race.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Flegmatik

He ran well there at the last meeting, this trip is no problem to him, he likes to go right-handed and he would definitely have a chance.

David Pipe, trainer of Neon Moon

He's done well in his two starts this season. He's run well at Ascot before, the better ground will be fine and we're dropping him back in trip, which we think will help him.

Ben Pauling, trainer of Your Darling

I hope he goes there with a great chance. He seems in good form with himself, fresh and well. His jumping has been brilliant and he's got his ground again as he's quite heavily dependent on better ground.

Joe Tizzard, trainer of Copperhead

He's not been quite seeing out staying trips so two miles five furlongs around Ascot should suit him. He loves the track and Freddie Gingell's riding well and claims 5lb so he should have a nice each-way chance.

Venetia Williams, trainer of Fire Dancer

He won first time out last season at Ludlow but he only just got home and this is a stronger race. He's had a wind operation and we hope that's helped him.

Reporting by David Carr

