The best race since when? Keith Melrose puts an incredible King George into context

The hype around this King George has raised one of racing's most persistent questions. Are the best races the strongest or the deepest?

Because, let's get what little negativity there is out of the way, this is not one of those fantasy races with champions across several generations and divisions. Any horse who wins this race by a length, all out and with a perfect result behind them, will still be available at 5-1 for the Arc at 4pm on Saturday.

But that is to praise with faint damnation. Looking through this field, the depth is obvious. Examine recent history and it becomes outstanding.