Some big names may be missing from action but Champions Day still features a galaxy of stars in a fitting finale

Qipco Champions Day; the clue is in the name. But unfortunately, this year only one of the five British Classic winners, Chaldean, hero of the 2,000 Guineas, will grace the late-October card with Mawj, Auguste Rodin, Soul Sister and Continuous not on the premises.

Hukum and Ace Impact, winners of the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes and Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe respectively, will also be missing from action, but there are still plenty of stars and familiar names on show at the final big meeting of the Flat turf season before jump racing takes centre stage.

The Group 1 Qipco Champion Stakes (3.45) features a clash between last year’s winner Bay Bridge, the progressive French three-year-old Horizon Dore and Derby runner-up King Of Steel. It’s a fascinating, wide-open Group 1 with considerable depth and, once the potential levelling of very soft ground is taken into account, no result would necessarily come as a big shock.