Some big names may be missing from action but Champions Day still features a galaxy of stars in a fitting finale
Qipco Champions Day; the clue is in the name. But unfortunately, this year only one of the five British Classic winners, Chaldean, hero of the 2,000 Guineas, will grace the late-October card with Mawj, Auguste Rodin, Soul Sister and Continuous not on the premises.
Hukum and Ace Impact, winners of the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes and Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe respectively, will also be missing from action, but there are still plenty of stars and familiar names on show at the final big meeting of the Flat turf season before jump racing takes centre stage.
The Group 1 Qipco Champion Stakes (3.45) features a clash between last year’s winner Bay Bridge, the progressive French three-year-old Horizon Dore and Derby runner-up King Of Steel. It’s a fascinating, wide-open Group 1 with considerable depth and, once the potential levelling of very soft ground is taken into account, no result would necessarily come as a big shock.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- 3.45 Ascot: 'It'll take a very good one to win it' - stellar Champion Stakes field primed for blockbuster battle
- Two to consider at huge prices as switch to inner course might not be enough for Champion Stakes protagonists
- Easyview: who comes out best of the runners in the Champion Stakes at Ascot?
- 3.05 Ascot: 'He's very fresh and very well' - can Paddington bounce back to top form against Tahiyra in the QEII?
- Leopardstown: 'He did it all on ability so we're looking forward to getting him out again' - impressive debut winner returns to action
- 3.45 Ascot: 'It'll take a very good one to win it' - stellar Champion Stakes field primed for blockbuster battle
- Two to consider at huge prices as switch to inner course might not be enough for Champion Stakes protagonists
- Easyview: who comes out best of the runners in the Champion Stakes at Ascot?
- 3.05 Ascot: 'He's very fresh and very well' - can Paddington bounce back to top form against Tahiyra in the QEII?
- Leopardstown: 'He did it all on ability so we're looking forward to getting him out again' - impressive debut winner returns to action