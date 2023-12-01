Smart View: who comes out best of the runners in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury?
Fancy a bet on the racing but find it confusing to choose the right horse? Do not fear, Smart View is here to help you.
We've taken the traditional racecard and removed all the jargon, symbols and abbreviations that can be quite daunting for inexperienced punters and made picking winners as quick and easy as possible.
Our horseracing experts have done all the hard work for you – crunching the numbers, picking out the key pieces of data and giving each runner a score of up to 100. And if you want to base your pick on one of six key factors, we've colour-coded them so you can easily see, for example, which horses are suited by the ground and which have the best jockeys and trainers.
The Smart View racecard
2.50 Newbury: Coral Gold Cup racecard and betting
2023 Coral Gold Cup at Newbury: the runners, the odds, the verdict
- Watch: preview and tipping show for Coral Gold Cup day at Newbury with Paul Kealy and Graeme Rodway
- 2.00 Fairyhouse: can Grey Diamond land Listed prize and make a successful stable debut for Gordon Elliott?
- 11.45 Fairyhouse: 'He could be a smart one' - Nick Rockett bids to follow in the footsteps of Monkfish
- 'He's a tasty double-figure price' - Tom Scudamore and Tom Stanley answer the key weekend questions
- 2.50 Newbury: 'The handicapper's given him a chance and I think he'll be right in the shake-up' - top trainers on the Coral Gold Cup