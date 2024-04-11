Smart View was hot on Gerri Colombe and Its On The Line on day one at Aintree - but who tops the charts in the Melling Chase?

Gerri Colombe was awarded a rare score of 99% by our Smart View racecard on Thursday and he duly obliged by striking at odds of 9-4 in the Aintree Bowl. Strong Foxhunter fancy Its On The Line also landed the odds at 3-1 on day one, but who gets the top-rated score on Friday in the Melling Chase?

The Smart View top-rated runner in the Melling Chase

3.30 Aintree: My Pension Expert Melling Chase racecard and betting

Pic D'Orhy 15:30 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

What is Smart View?

Racing Post's new Smart View card, which is available now only on the latest version of our mobile app – so make sure you have the most recent update – is a giant leap forward in how bettors read form. It carries out two main aims. The first is to break down the barrier to entry that many of the sport's prospective fans face with a traditional racecard. The second is to include in this stripped-back presentation everything that a serious punter would consider about a race.

The design has been user-led, with our research team carrying out hundreds of one-to-one interviews to test what is needed and wanted by our readers. The data aims have been shaped according to customer wishes and executed by a team of data scientists working with racing experts.

The result is the new Smart View card, which has been iterated towards over more than two years. It has been designed to need as little explanation as possible. But we also know that bettors are more curious than your average person, so here is more detail on how to read a Smart View racecard.

You will see a horse's silks, name, number, trainer, jockey, odds and form figures as before. The rest of the card is still there, contained in the six attribute bars. Each bar represents a score out of 100. The bars are colour-coded, in a traffic light-like system with bold green representing the best scores, but there is also an accessibility version so you can adjust your viewing experience to better suit your needs.

Every Smart View racecard entry includes a score for that horse's ability, trainer and jockey. The other three are made up from a list of five (course, distance, ground, draw and jumping), selected according to the race's code and other specific factors.

