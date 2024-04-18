Smart View selected an 18-1 debut winner on Wednesday - but who comes out best in the Wood Ditton at Newmarket?

Users of Smart View were celebrating on Wednesday when our revolutionary new racecard highlighted 18-1 debut winner It Ain't Two before following up with 6-1 maiden scorer Bolsena at Newmarket.

Despite the field for the 5f fillies' maiden featuring a cast of unraced juveniles, Smart View correctly flagged up the chances of It Ain't Two, who came out on top with a score of 91% and duly obliged at 18-1 (from 22), having attracted support near the off.

The bet365 Wood Ditton (2.25) stars on Thursday's Newmarket card and features 12 unraced three-year-olds, but who gets the top-rated score in this prestigious mile race for newcomers?

The Smart View top-rated runner in the Wood Ditton

What is Smart View?

Racing Post's new Smart View card, which is available now only on the latest version of our mobile app – so make sure you have the most recent update – is a giant leap forward in how bettors read form. It carries out two main aims. The first is to break down the barrier to entry that many of the sport's prospective fans face with a traditional racecard. The second is to include in this stripped-back presentation everything that a serious punter would consider about a race.

The design has been user-led, with our research team carrying out hundreds of one-to-one interviews to test what is needed and wanted by our readers. The data aims have been shaped according to customer wishes and executed by a team of data scientists working with racing experts.

The result is the new Smart View card, which has been iterated towards over more than two years. It has been designed to need as little explanation as possible. But we also know that bettors are more curious than your average person, so here is more detail on how to read a Smart View racecard.

You will see a horse's silks, name, number, trainer, jockey, odds and form figures as before. The rest of the card is still there, contained in the six attribute bars. Each bar represents a score out of 100. The bars are colour-coded, in a traffic light-like system with bold green representing the best scores, but there is also an accessibility version so you can adjust your viewing experience to better suit your needs.

Every Smart View racecard entry includes a score for that horse's ability, trainer and jockey. The other three are made up from a list of five (course, distance, ground, draw and jumping), selected according to the race's code and other specific factors.

