'She's an improving filly we like a lot' - can David O'Meara land competitive handicap with Nighteyes?

This handicap features some exciting three-year-olds from top stables and none more so than Cuban Melody, who broke her maiden at Windsor last time and represents Andrew Balding.

The daughter of Havana Grey had shown promise on her first two starts over seven furlongs, but appeared to improve for the drop in trip when landing that 6f Windsor novice, an effort backed up by the clock with her best Topspeed figure of 71.

The form is working out too, as the runner-up and third have both recorded improved Racing Post Ratings in defeat since, and any further progress will make Cuban Melody hard to beat.

Nighteyes is another three-year-old filly and she represents David O’Meara, whose team have been in superb form. Nighteyes was more impressive than Cuban Melody when taking a 6f fillies’ handicap at Chester two weeks ago, but has the weight to show for it after a 7lb rise.

She did well to come from the rear and pull four lengths clear of the runner-up at the line and the sky’s the limit, but improvement will definitely be needed. Danny Tudhope takes over from Ben Robinson in the saddle, though, and the stable jockey is clearly a positive booking.

The best of the older horses might be the four-year-old Ananda for John and Thady Gosden, who have an impressive 26 per cent strike-rate at this course and fit their runner with a first-time hood.

She has run only three times and was probably too keen when a good second on her return from 20 months off at Doncaster three weeks ago. Maybe the addition of headgear will help her to produce a better effort here.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

Going update

Conditions are quickening all the time at Haydock, with the track missing the worst of the forecast.

"We're currently good and I anticipate introducing good, good to firm in places for Friday," clerk of the course Daniel Cooper said on Thursday lunchtime.

"All the signs are that it's heading towards the quicker side of good and quite quickly too because it's breezy with sunny spells and we're missing all of the forecast showers. We still feel comfortable without watering for now but we'll monitor conditions."

What they say

Jim Goldie, trainer of Rock Melody

She ran well last week when she was a bit unlucky and if she'd got a run she would have gone close, but we didn't. You need to ride her that way, she likes coming through horses. I think this race will suit her providing they go a nice gallop.

David O'Meara, trainer of Nighteyes

She had a nice run out at Yarmouth first time and probably needed it and then won nicely at Chester. She's an improving filly we like a lot and I think she'll stay seven furlongs in time. She's been raised in the handicap and she's up in grade, but she's been consistent and looks like she's progressing.

Oisin Murphy, rider of Cuban Melody

She's been good since Windsor. She's obviously stepping into handicap company but hopefully she'll run very well.

Reporting by Maddy Playle

