'She could have a very bright future' - expectations high as Fun Fun Fun steps up to Listed level on second hurdle start

The Willie Mullins-trained Fun Fun Fun bids to make it two from two over hurdles in the Listed Billy Harney Memorial Mares Novice Hurdle at Thurles after taking to flights in seamless fashion at the track last month.

The five-year-old displayed immense promise in bumpers, bolting up on her debut at Sligo before streaking home by nine and a half lengths at the Dublin Racing Festival in Grade 2 company. That led her to going off as short as 5-1 for the Champion Bumper, but she could never get involved from off the pace, and she then finished fourth at Punchestown after pulling hard for much of the race.

Her tendency to race freely was again evident on her hurdles debut here last month, but she jumped brilliantly en route to a smooth seven-and-a-half-length success. It will be interesting to see if she can benefit from that run and settle a bit better as she clearly has a considerable level of talent.

Paul Townend, who takes the mount for the first time, said in his Ladbrokes blog: "She is one from one over hurdles with good bumper form. This is a much stiffer task than she had in her maiden hurdle but she jumped well that day, albeit a little keen for Patrick [Mullins], but a better pace should help her settle.

"We are hoping for two from two over hurdles and I think she could have a very bright future ahead of her, going on to bigger and better things this season."

Fun Fun Fun will have to fend off some strong opposition, most notably from the Gordon Elliott-trained Miss Agusta, who displayed her own promise in bumpers, particularly when finishing runner-up to Peter Fahey's Tiger Bay Queen in Listed company at Fairyhouse.

She got off the mark in commanding fashion at Galway on her hurdles debut in October on heavy ground and appeals as a progressive mare.

Fahey saddles A Law Of Her Own , who has an experience edge on her rivals, having had six starts over hurdles. She landed a valuable mares' handicap at the Galway festival in August.

She is a course winner, having won a bumper at the track, while she also ran a fine race when fourth behind Liberty Dance here last season. Her latest effort was in Grade 3 company when she was well held in fourth behind Brighterdaysahead, but that was a strong contest and she has her sights lowered here.

Fahey said: "We were delighted with her run the last day. It was a bit of a pity she didn't pick up black type, but I think a bit of nicer ground and a slight drop back in trip would be a plus for her. It's a very competitive race but she won her bumper here and ran well here as a novice last season, so hopefully she can get that bit of black type."

Read this next:

Shannon Royale takes first step into handicap company in fiercely competitive Listed hurdle at Navan

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.