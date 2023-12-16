Shannon Royale takes first step into handicap company in fiercely competitive Listed hurdle at Navan

Navan hosts an ultra-competitive Listed handicap hurdle over 2m4f in which the Gordon Elliott-trained Shannon Royale will take his first step into handicap company after bolting up in a Punchestown maiden hurdle last month by 24 lengths.

The five-year-old benefited from the well-regarded Tullyhill underperforming but it was hard not to be impressed by Elliott's charge as he travelled strongly in first-time cheekpieces to coast away.

A mark of 130 doesn't look insurmountable but the slight step back in trip might not prove ideal. He seems to have a touch of class.

Harvard Guy takes a step up in grade for the Hartys after winning a handicap over course and distance last month following an eight-month lay-off. He showed a resolute attitude in fending off Ask Anything by three-quarters of a length and was hit with a 10lb rise, although they pulled well clear of the third that day.

The rise in class and weight will prove tough obstacles to overcome but he appeals as the type to progress in handicaps this season and has a solid each-way chance.

Lord Erskine had a tremendous year on the Flat, landing handicaps at Tramore and the Curragh, and returned over hurdles at Naas last month when third to Espanito Bello in the Listed Brown Lad. His jumping let him down on that occasion, and with that run over flights, he can play a prominent part for Harry Rogers.

John Flavin saddles Clarens , who has form at the track, having landed a handicap in November 2021 and ran another fine race when runner-up to Fortunedefortunata here last month. The step up in trip is the question mark for him, but he did stay on nicely after getting in tight to the final flight at Tipperary in October.

Carnfunnock 's jumping let him down at Haydock last month when he finished third to stablemate Park Annonciade on his reappearance. Stuart Crawford's charge will appreciate this extra furlong in trip and he typically finishes with a rattle. He rates the biggest danger to Shannon Royale and appeals as a strong each-way chance.

What they say

Eddie Harty, joint-trainer of Harvard Guy

He won nicely at the track last month. He was all out and he got plenty of weight for it, but he's in good form since. They pulled nicely clear of the third but this is a big step up for him.

Harry Rogers, trainer of Lord Erskine and Itswhatunitesus

Lord Erskine is in good form but the ground might be a problem as he handles soft ground on the Flat but he just doesn't want it really heavy over jumps. He's in good order though so hopefully he can get into the money again. Itswhatunitesus is a new recruit and we've had a him a while now. He's a fine, big horse but he lost his form a bit so we're hoping there's still a spark there.

John Flavin, trainer of Clarens

He bumped into one of Gordon Elliott's at the track the last day but he loves it here. I think he will stay the extra distance and he won a handicap at the track a couple of years ago under Jack Foley. I thought he was unlucky at Tipperary a couple of starts back when third. Things didn't go to plan at Cheltenham as the ground was a bit lively, so this softer ground should suit him.

Margaret Mullins, trainer of Talk In The Park

He had some nice runs in maiden hurdles and I think the step back up to two and a half miles should suit him.

