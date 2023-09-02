Seven key stats to help you beat the bookies on Saturday

There are seven meetings in Britain and Ireland on a busy Saturday. We have scoured our daily Signposts to pinpoint a key stat for each fixture that could aid your punting.

Sir Mark Prescott has a 31 per cent strike-rate (4-13) with horses in first-time cheekpieces.

He fits the aid to Brave Knight in the concluding 2m handicap (5.05). Darragh Keenan’s mount was a beaten favourite when fifth at Wolverhampton last time but has been fairly progressive on turf since going handicapping this season.

Brave Knight 17:05 Chester View Racecard Jky: Darragh Keenan Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

William Stone boasts an impressive 50 per cent strike-rate (4-8) with his runners at Sandown in the last five years and saddles two handicappers with each-way claims at double-figure prices.

Final Watch was a beaten favourite at Newmarket last time but that may have come too soon after his win at the same track earlier in July. He bids to bounce back in the 7f handicap (1.50), while course winner Dashing Roger takes a notable drop in grade in the 1m2f handicap (3.00) having been outclassed in the Group 2 Summer Mile at Ascot last time.

Final Watch 13:50 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Benoit De La Sayette Tnr: William Stone

Dashing Roger 15:00 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Benoit De La Sayette Tnr: William Stone

Trainer Julie Camacho has an 11 per cent course strike-rate and jockey Callum Rodriguez operates at 18 per cent at Beverley. When combining, however, their strike-rate improves to 60 per cent.

They team up with two runners on the card, including veteran sprinter Judicial who bids to win the Beverley Bullet (2.40) for a second time. He has four wins and two thirds to his name from six starts at Beverley. Wasdale was an eyecatcher on her first start since a break at this track last time and could be a leading player in the 5f handicap (3.15).

Judicial 14:40 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Julie Camacho

Wasdale 15:15 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Julie Camacho

Cumbria trainer Nicky Richards has a 3-3 record at Newton Abbot in the last five years and a 3-4 course record overall.

The 12-year-old Caius Marcius was successful at the Devon track in July and has to defy a 6lb higher mark in the 2m5½f handicap hurdle (4.17), with champion jockey Brian Hughes aboard again.

Caius Marcius 16:17 Newton Abbot View Racecard Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Nicky Richards

Apprentice Conor Stone-Walsh has enjoyed three winners from his last ten mounts and boasts a 50 per cent strike-rate (2-4) at Navan.

He has three rides on the card and the pick could be the Andrew McNamara-trained Red Trail, who bids to follow up her Gowran Park win in division two of the 1m2f apprentice handicap (5.10).

Red Trail 17:10 Navan View Racecard Jky: Conor Stone-Walsh (4lb) Tnr: Andrew McNamara

Newmarket trainer Jack Jones is operating at a 40 per cent strike-rate (4-10) in the past fortnight.

His only runner of the day is the in-form Shot, who has a win and a second to her name since joining the yard and should be in the mix in the 6f fillies' handicap (7.15).

Shot 19:15 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Dylan Hogan Tnr: Jack Jones

Inexplicable has a 7-30 record at Wolverhampton including six victories over the 1m½f trip of the opening amateur riders' handicap (6.00).

The Antony Brittain-trained six-year-old failed to figure in a similar event last time but is 2lb below his last winning mark and Chelsea Brooks, who has ridden a winner at this all-weather track, takes over in the saddle.

Inexplicable 18:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Miss Chelsea Brooks (5lb) Tnr: Antony Brittain

