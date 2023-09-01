Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Cavallo Pazzo (2.50 Navan)

Ran well on his first start for Joseph O'Brien and will hold major claims if building on that.

Ron Wood

Cavallo Pazzo 14:50 Navan View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

The Punt nap

Fulfilled (2.05 Beverley)

Has shown big improvement for David Simcock in his last few outings, winning two of his last four, and ran with credit when fourth of 11 over course and distance in June.

Liam Headd

Fulfilled 14:05 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: David Simcock

Speed figures

Mortlake (3.38 Sandown)

Ralph Beckett’s team is flying and this son of Churchill's speed figure when winning at Leicester makes him the one to beat.

Craig Thake

Mortlake 15:38 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Handicappers' nap

Dual Identity (3.00 Sandown)

Has been shaping better than the bare facts this year, finishing second in his group at Royal Ascot and left poorly placed at Goodwood last time. Boasts a good record over course and distance and can take advantage of a slipping mark for trainer William Knight.

Matt Gardner

Dual Identity 15:00 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: William Knight

Newmarket nap

Shuangxi (7.00 Wolverhampton)

Has shown up nicely in her work on the watered gallop of late for Michael Bell and the daughter of Cotai Glory is fancied to strike first time.

David Milnes

Shuangxi 19:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Michael Bell

Dark horse

Indemnify (1.50 Sandown)

Has shaped with promise since joining Alice Haynes, including when not getting the clearest of runs at this course last time. This strong traveller may be suited by this drop back to 7f.

Jake Aldrich

Indemnify 13:50 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Kieran O'Neill Tnr: Alice Haynes

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's action

Read these next:

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Beverley

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three selections for Sandown, Beverley and Chester on ITV4 on Saturday

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.