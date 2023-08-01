Paddington a first-class Sussex Stakes bet at around 1-2? Keith Melrose considers the evidence

Paddington has been an important horse for the independently minded punter this year. Too often it feels like Classics and early Group 1s are decided on the gallops at Ballydoyle. Auguste Rodin this year has been a shining example of what workouts will and will not tell you about what a horse can do on the track.

In the meantime, the unfashionable Paddington has swept all before him. He was 40-1 for the 2000 Guineas through the winter. He had to earn his position as Aidan O'Brien's number one for the Irish version by winning twice in the spring. He won the Irish Guineas and has since added the St James's Palace and Eclipse. That last victory makes him the world's leading three-year-old on Racing Post Ratings.

While O'Brien might have been unusually slow on the uptake when it comes to Paddington's talent, he has excelled himself when it comes to placing the horse. The Eclipse had four runners and his speed proved decisive against the best older horse, mile-and-a-half specialist Emily Upjohn.