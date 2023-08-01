Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previewstomorrow
15:35 Goodwood
premium

Paddington a first-class Sussex Stakes bet at around 1-2? Keith Melrose considers the evidence

15:35 GoodwoodQatar Sussex Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series)
Flat Turf, Group 1
Going:Good To Soft
Runners:6
Class:1
Distance:1m
ITV

Paddington has been an important horse for the independently minded punter this year. Too often it feels like Classics and early Group 1s are decided on the gallops at Ballydoyle. Auguste Rodin this year has been a shining example of what workouts will and will not tell you about what a horse can do on the track.

In the meantime, the unfashionable Paddington has swept all before him. He was 40-1 for the 2000 Guineas through the winter. He had to earn his position as Aidan O'Brien's number one for the Irish version by winning twice in the spring. He won the Irish Guineas and has since added the St James's Palace and Eclipse. That last victory makes him the world's leading three-year-old on Racing Post Ratings.

While O'Brien might have been unusually slow on the uptake when it comes to Paddington's talent, he has excelled himself when it comes to placing the horse. The Eclipse had four runners and his speed proved decisive against the best older horse, mile-and-a-half specialist Emily Upjohn.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Keith MelroseBetting editor
Published on 1 August 2023Last updated 18:00, 1 August 2023
icon
15:35 GoodwoodQatar Sussex Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series)
Flat Turf, Group 1
Going:Good To Soft
Runners:6
Class:1
Distance:1m
ITV
more inPreviews
more inPreviews