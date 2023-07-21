Racing Post logo
On the verge of history again - can training great Aidan O'Brien add another record to his haul with four-strong hand in the Irish Oaks?

Savethelastdance: will give Aidan O'Brien yet another record if she wins Juddmonte Irish Oaks
Savethelastdance: will give Aidan O'Brien yet another record if she wins Juddmonte Irish OaksCredit: Alan Crowhurst
15:45 CurraghJuddmonte Irish Oaks (Group 1) (Fillies)
Flat Turf, Group 1
Going:Yielding
Runners:8
Class:
Distance:1m 4f
ITV

Aidan O'Brien has a comparatively poor record in the Irish Oaks by his own remarkable standards, but could still become the winningmost trainer in the Juddmonte-sponsored Classic on Saturday when he will be responsible for half of the field. 

O’Brien and Sir Michael Stoute have each had six Irish Oaks winners and if the market is a reasonable guide, serial record-breaker O’Brien holds an outstanding chance of making it seven as he fields the top two in the betting, Oaks runner-up Savethelastdance and Warm Heart.

Savethelastdance, the mount of Ryan Moore, is a short price to go one better than when finishing a length and three quarters behind Soul Sister at Epsom last month. Her stablemate Warm Heart, has twice finished in front of Bluestocking – third in the Irish Oaks market – including when landing the Group 2 Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot. O’Brien’s other two runners, Be Happy and Library, may be outsiders, but provide strength in depth.

Richard BirchReporter
Published on 21 July 2023Last updated 18:25, 21 July 2023
icon
