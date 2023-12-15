No runners for Willie Mullins, Elliott or De Bromhead at Cheltenham - but Irish runners on the rise at non-festival meetings
The powerhouse Irish jumps stables of Willie Mullins, Gordon Elliott and Henry de Bromhead were drawn into the news this week after it emerged the BHA is considering plans to limit the number of horses any trainer can have in major handicaps, but the Cheltenham Festival has long been a battleground attracting an increasing presence from Ireland.
However, there are signs Irish attention has also switched to the non-festival meetings at Prestbury Park, as horses trained in Ireland have accounted for nearly 20 per cent of the runners at Cheltenham this season, continuing a trend of increased participation at the track's meetings. It was 14.9 per cent last season and just five and a half per cent in the 2019-20 season.
Gavin Cromwell leads the way in the trainer standings at the track this season and added a sixth winner from just 14 runners when La Malmason claimed the mares' handicap chase on Friday, and he is again a man to fear on Saturday when he saddles Railway Hurricane and Malina Girl.
Published on 15 December 2023inPreviews
Last updated 18:00, 15 December 2023
- December Gold Cup is all about intent - and this course-and-distance winner looks primed to strike at a big price
- Smart View: who comes out best of the runners in the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham?
- Watch live: preview and tipping show for December Gold Cup day at Cheltenham with Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Thunder Rock leads the charge in December Gold Cup on another day when Grade 1 performers enter handicap waters
- 1.50 Cheltenham: 'I pushed Harry to ride Monmiral' - Paul Nicholls, Olly Murphy and more on their December Gold Cup hopefuls
