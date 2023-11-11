'My lad is in great form' - who can emerge on top in Sandown's Veterans' Chase Series qualifier?

In theory, this leg of the veterans' series ought to be an indicative trial for the final, which is over the same course and distance in early January. It has not worked out that way, acknowledging that this meeting was lost last year.

The reasons for that are probably not simple. However, it is noted that every runner in this year's field, except for Court Master, is already qualified for the final. With 56 days to go until the final, it remains far enough out that to win both you will have to get a horse to peak twice. That may be seen as asking a lot of these ageing chasers.

Returning runners like Lord Du Mesnil and Elegant Escape may therefore be in need of the run. In general, Lord Du Mesnil tends to need a run or two while Elegant Escape looks increasingly stuffy in his twilight years.

Three more of the runners ran in another qualifier at Chepstow a month ago. Good Boy Bobby won, albeit he was hugely fortunate as Ayr Right tied up with the race at his mercy. Cyclop was close up in third, while De Rasher Counter ran another laboured race so it is no surprise connections now reach for headgear.

The only runner not mentioned is Larry. He is having his first run since April, although it is hard to suggest he will not be readied. He was set to race in a Premier Handicap at Ascot last week, a race he has won before, but was withdrawn on veterinary advice at the start. He might not have had this race as his primary target, although given what happened last week punters can assume he comes here both fit and fresh. That can count for a lot in this race.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Richard Hobson, trainer of Lord Du Mesnil

He's well and I'm looking forward to running him. I thought about running him in a race at Bangor he ran in last year, but I want him to have some experience of Sandown before the final of this veterans' series in the new year. There's plenty of life left in him, but he just doesn't want to be gunned from the front like he used to be.

Gary Moore, trainer of Larry

He had to be withdrawn at the start when he was found to have a trickle of blood out of his nose at Ascot the other day. It wasn't from the lungs and hopefully it was just a one-off. He's been fine since and he scoped clean on Friday morning.

David Dennis, trainer of Cyclop

He's not getting any younger, but he arguably ran as good as ever last time behind Good Boy Bobby at Chepstow. We've got a swing at the weights with that horse, which will hopefully get us a bit closer to him, although we'll have to see if it's enough to turn the tables on him. My lad is in great form at home and the stiff, uphill finish might play to his strengths, while he's won on all sorts of ground. He's been a star and owes us nothing.

Joe Tizzard, trainer of Elegant Escape

He likes it around Sandown and the smaller field should suit. I think he's dropped to a workable mark now so we'll keep going with him, although if he looks like he's not enjoying it then he'll be rehomed as he's given us some lovely days already.

Reporting by James Burn

