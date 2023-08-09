More Racing League success for the Osbornes? Goodwood winner Executive Decision takes aim at 6f handicap

You wonder if Jamie Osborne had something like this planned when he started Executive Decision so late in the season.

This filly was bought from Jessica Harrington in November but didn't run for Osborne before Royal Ascot. She went off 80-1 and finished a creditable fifth in the Palace of Holyroodhouse, then filled the same position behind Quinault in a historically strong race at the July meeting. She got off the mark for current connections at Goodwood last week.

There is so much still in front of a progressive three-year-old sprinter, the Racing League included. That will not be lost on Osborne, who is manager of Wales & the West.

Getting Executive Decision in here is a good bit of race planning. She is rated 90 now and therefore not strictly well in under her penalty for Goodwood, but she would not have been eligible for this 0-85 from her new mark.

Including Executive Decision, there are three three-year-olds in the 11-runner field. There is also second favourite Momaer, who is four but has run only five times. Her most recent effort was a big step forward to win by clear water at Leicester. The handicapper has hit her with 9lb and she is up several ratings bands.

At the prices there is more interest in the other three-year-olds. Buccabay has obvious claims, having kept good company in handicaps. He found Class 2s won by Shaquille and Quinault a bit too hot, but in between ran well in an open-age 0-95 at Windsor.

Indian Falcon has run poorly the last two times, but his Pontefract win in April is eyecatching form and would make him interesting. That was his only run on soft ground before today and, given he is by Mayson, there is a chance returning to softer conditions could be in his favour.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Jamie Osborne, trainer of Executive Decision

Her first few runs were very solid in very strong handicaps when the ground was probably just a bit lively for her. As soon as she got her toe in she seemed to put in an improved performance. The penalty equates to her new mark, so she's running off it, and we're going to get juice in the ground. You could argue, without being disrespectful, there's a bit of dead wood in this race. It could suit a three-year-old that the handicapper may not have totally got to grips with.

Ed Dunlop, trainer of Society Lion

He's in good form and will handle the ground, but I don't think he's that well drawn in stall three as high numbers are best.

Mark Loughnane, trainer of Momaer

She's in good form. She has run at the track before and finished second. It's a competitive race and Jamie Osborne's filly won well at Goodwood last time, but she'll run her race. We've got a good jockey on board, so I'm very hopeful.

