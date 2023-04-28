Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previews
premium

Maestro Nicholls set to cap another magnificent season with record prize-money haul

Paul Nicholls: will be crowned champion jumps trainer for a 14th time
Paul Nicholls: will be crowned champion jumps trainer for a 14th timeCredit: Edward Whitaker

It began with a contribution of £353.10 and now, more than £3.5 million later, it could reach a record level on Saturday afternoon. That is the prize-money won by Paul Nicholls this season, which he kicked off when Stratagem finished fourth in a hunter chase at Cheltenham on April 29. 

Nobody should be surprised that 12 months on Nicholls is set to be crowned champion trainer for a 14th time given he was an 8-13 shot to retain his title when the tapes went up for the first race. 

But this has been a magnificent season even by his own high standards. His 162 British winners were achieved at his best ever strike-rate of 27.9 per cent and £1 on all of his runners would have returned a profit for only the second time since 2002. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Richard BirchReporter
Published on 28 April 2023Last updated 18:06, 28 April 2023
icon
more inPreviews
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inPreviews