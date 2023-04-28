Maestro Nicholls set to cap another magnificent season with record prize-money haul

It began with a contribution of £353.10 and now, more than £3.5 million later, it could reach a record level on Saturday afternoon. That is the prize-money won by Paul Nicholls this season, which he kicked off when Stratagem finished fourth in a hunter chase at Cheltenham on April 29.

Nobody should be surprised that 12 months on Nicholls is set to be crowned champion trainer for a 14th time given he was an 8-13 shot to retain his title when the tapes went up for the first race.

But this has been a magnificent season even by his own high standards. His 162 British winners were achieved at his best ever strike-rate of 27.9 per cent and £1 on all of his runners would have returned a profit for only the second time since 2002.