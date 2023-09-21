Jim Goldie unleashes six-strong attack on Ayr Bronze Cup - analysis plus key quotes

All eyes will be on the draw in this race as punters try to get a pointer on where the best place may be in both the Silver Cup and Gold Cup on Saturday. So what does recent history tell us about it?

The answer is that the results have been fairly evenly distributed. Three of the last nine winners were drawn in single figures, four were drawn 20 or higher and two came in the middle from 13 and 16. So the effect of the draw can evidently be changeable year on year.

Turn the clock back four years and Music Society was successful from stall nine. He returns to compete from stall 11 and this is not the first time he has been back to try and regain his crown.

He unseated his rider in 2020, finished 15th in the Silver Cup in 2021 and returned to this race to finish sixth behind Danzan last year. He races off the same mark of 79 this season.

It would not be Bronze Cup day at Ayr without a Jim Goldie representative and he is set to run six this year. Paul Mulrennan has ridden all of them on at least one of their recent outings so it looks significant he has been booked for topweight Rock Melody .

Mulrennan rode Music Society to win this in 2019 and was on board Call Me Ginger for Goldie when he won two years ago. The jockey knows what is needed and Rock Melody, who was second at Musselburgh on Sunday, looks like Goldie’s first string.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Jim Goldie, trainer of Rock Melody, Yaaser , Jordan Electrics , B Associates , Water Of Leith and American Affair

Rock Melody has quite a good chance, she’s well capable and conditions will suit her. Yaaser’s best form is over further, while Jordan Electrics ran well at the Racing League last time but is best on good to firm. B Associates is in good nick and was unlucky at Carlisle and Water Of Leith is well handicapped and could run well. American Affair is a progressive young horse and the course and distance should suit – he and Rock Melody are my best chances but I wouldn’t be surprised by any of them.

Tim Easterby, trainer of Music Society and Claim The Stars

Music Society is in good form and Ayr has been on his radar for a while. I hoped he'd get in the Silver Cup but he should run a big race. Claim The Stars never turned up at Redcar, where I thought he’d run well, but he could have a squeak off a low weight.

Tracy Waggott, trainer of Ghathanfar

He’s been a bit disappointing this season but things haven’t gone right for him in several races. I was encouraged by his last run and I’m hopeful he can go well.

Antony Brittain, trainer of Asadjumeirah and Bellagio Man

They hopefully have live each-way chances in a very competitive race. The ease in the ground is fine for them and I’d have no concerns if it was to turn softer.

Reporting by Jack Haynes

Going update due in morning with dry evening forecast

Unexpected rain arrived on the opening day of the Ayr Gold Cup meeting, although conditions remained good to soft, good in places.

The chance of showers lingers heading into Friday's fixture but clerk of the course Graeme Anderson is hopeful breezy weather overnight will negate any affects of Thursday's rain.

"We've had about 2.5mm of rain at the end of racing today but at the moment we're likely to keep conditions the same at good to soft, good in places," Anderson said at 6pm.

"We'll have a walk of the track now and speak to some of the jockeys, but we expect another 1mm and a dry and windy night after that.

"We'll wait and see if we need to update the going in the morning but we are forecast a dry day on Friday, with a chance of an odd shower, and it should be dry on Saturday too."

Read this next:

'I think she has the potential to be a grade above her opposition' - Tom Segal with two to back in the Bronze Cup

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more